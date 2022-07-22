“Bill Belichick is desperately chasing Tom Brady’s ever-rising legacy”: Skip Bayless questions the Patriots peculiar coaching strategy

Whatever Bill Belichick says has been the law in New England for the past two decades culminating in sustained success. Is his decision to not name offensive and defensive coordinators the latest genius move?

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady were a match made in heaven in New England. They brought home 6 Super Bowl rings and created one of the best dynasties in sports. But with a new quarterback under helm, a lot has changed for the Patriots.

A long time staple of their offense, Josh McDaniels, left to take charge as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. This left the offensive coordinator position in New England vacant. The defensive coordinator position has long remained empty with Bill Belichick calling the plays and coaching the unit.

There is no doubt that Bill Belichick is one of the greatest defensive minds to ever coach the game. A testament to that is holding the LA Rams to a measly 3 points in Super Bowl 53. The Rams were scoring at a legendary pace that season all to be stopped by the mastermind Bill Belichick.

The Patriots have a top ___ defense in the NFL? pic.twitter.com/SuVfXS8EMG — PFF (@PFF) November 21, 2021

The defensive side of the ball will be anchored by Belichick and assisted by former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia who is back with the team. However, more questions lie on the offensive side of the ball.

Mac Jones will be entering his second year in the pros after showing signs of development with Josh McDaniels in the previous season. Without a quarterback whisperer, will Mac continue to develop to a top tier quarterback?

What is the Patriots plan on offense and who will be responsible for it?

The New England Patriots have always valued the run game and this season it will be heavily relied upon. There is no doubt that the offense will be run first, but who will be calling the plays? The favorite is Joe Judge, an offensive assistant coach and quarterbacks coach.

Joe Judge’s resume until this point is one that does not scream offensive play caller. Judge has primarily coached special teams with the Patriots before he took on the head coach gig for the New York Giants. That was a terrible tenure for Judge with off field drama and no success.

🥴 not sure the competitive advantage of this. Can’t wait to see who’s holding the call sheets. — Cousin Vin (@cousinvinny_) July 21, 2022

Judge’s inexperience on the offensive side of the ball along with Belichick who will be more likely than not influencing the play calling, the Patriots are in for a ride on the offensive side of the ball.

The situation in New England has put more on Belichick’s plate and created uncertainty all around. Mac Jones is placed at a severe disadvantage not having an offensive minded coach to develop with. Although Bill Belichick’s track record when it comes to calling plays is solid, it is fair to wonder how the Patriots will function this season.

Skip Bayless blasts Bill Belichick for trying to keep up with Tom Brady

Skip Bayless took the Patriots’ plan as a perfect opportunity to find a way to bring Tom Brady into the mix. Brady is Skip’s favorite NFL player, and with the way Belichick has been handling the team after Brady’s departure, Skip has loved comparing the two.

He Tweeted this out to show where he stands in the Belichick-Brady debate.

Belichick is funny. He won’t name coordinators because HE obviously is going to call plays for the 1st time (and son Steve will run the D) as Belichick desperately chases Brady’s ever-rising legacy. He wants to avoid the criticism as long as possible. It’s over, coach. Brady won. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 22, 2022

