“Call that one in Matt LaFluer and that s*** ain’t flying.”: Aaron Rodgers roasts Joe Judge and his embarrassing QB sneak call on 3rd down.

Joe Judge got crucified for his horrid QB sneak call. And Aaron Rodgers wasn’t going to let him go either.

Joe Judge and the Giants had a 2 play sequence that had everyone questioning how in the world did he get HC positioning. The Giants had second-and-11 from their own two-yard line, and the play call was a Jake Fromm quarterback sneak. And then called another QB sneak on 3rd and 9 from their own 4-yard line.

It’s 3rd-and-9. The Giants are at their own 4-yard line. It’s time for… a QB sneak? “I mean, this is sad.” 🎥 @FieldYatespic.twitter.com/hX9a2l54ee — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 9, 2022

Aaron Rodgers ripped the Giants after the play call.

During his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers spoke about the scenario in which the Chargers and Raiders could have both made the playoffs with a tie, and then spoke about the Giants.

“You play to win the game,” Rodgers said. “Nobody wants to be a part of kneeling the s–t out to take a tie. You know what would make me lose my mind almost as much as that?” Rodgers said. “Third-and-9 on the -5, let’s go in goal-line personnel and run a quarterback sneak.”

McAfee asked Rodgers if he would call an audible on that play.

“Call that one in Matt [LaFleur], and let’s see what happens,” Rodgers laughed.

“You play to win the game.. nobody wants to be part of kneeling the shit out to take a tie. You know what would make me lose my mind almost as much as that.. goal line personnel & a QB sneak on 3rd & 9 on the -5” 😂😂 ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/dGsHzySZ2X — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 11, 2022

He also joked about ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky’s hilarious breakdown of the play. “The breakdown that Orlovsky had on that was pretty amazing,” he said.

Maybe the most creative call of the season…. pic.twitter.com/ev1YMe6O2Y — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 9, 2022

