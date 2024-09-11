Bill Belichick Discusses How He Adjusted His Strategy for Tom Brady After Losing Drew Bledsoe to an Injury

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say there might not have been a Tom Brady without Bill Belichick. While fans are familiar with the story, Belichick recently revealed what actually went on behind the scenes when he thrust the rookie into the starting role. It all began with Drew Bledsoe’s injury.

During his appearance on ‘Coach with Bill Belichick,’ the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach recalled how, in 2001, he had no choice but to start his 6th-round pick from the previous year. Having learned under the veteran QB, Brady had already acquired enough knowledge to lead the offense.

But the rookie from Michigan had only attempted three passes, completing just one. So, Belichick devised a set of instructions for his new starter: avoid turnovers.

He further explained:

“I told Tom, the biggest thing is, look, we have a good defense and we’re pretty good in the kicking game. Let’s just don’t go out there and lose the game. Don’t turn the ball over, we’ll get what we can.”

This straightforward strategy was all the rookie needed to eventually lead the team to a Super Bowl victory. Fast forward almost 24 years; Brady is starting a new phase of his career as a broadcaster, with seven Lombardi Trophies and five Super Bowl MVP titles under his belt.

But it wasn’t an overnight success story either. It took a rollercoaster ride for the Patriots to settle under the leadership of a new quarterback, and Belichick revealed in the podcast that the key was keeping the team competitive.

Belichick’s key to keeping the squad motivated

The experienced coach aimed to keep his roster as “competitive” as possible. In Week 3, New England utilized their offensive positions effectively and defeated the Indianapolis Colts, which boosted their confidence going forward.

However, there were a few losses that could have derailed their progress had Belichick not built an environment where the team felt they had a chance to win every time they took the field.

“I mean it wasn’t like we were arrived or anything,” said Belichick. “But I think once the team feels like it’s competitive — that’s the big thing you want the team to feel, like every week we got a chance to win. And if they feel like that, then okay. At least you’re (now) in a position to win.”

With that being said, Belichick has become quite the media celebrity in recent months. But the winningest head coach and defensive genius won’t stay idle for long. Many names have already surfaced, including his former team, the New York Giants.

Where do you think Belichick will restart his coaching journey? Or, will he stick with the media business, considering he isn’t getting any younger?