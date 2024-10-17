Bill Belichick Slips in a Hamstring Joke While Addressing Davante Adams’ Reunion With Aaron Rodgers

Davante Adams was sidelined for his last three games due to what was reported as a hamstring strain. However, following his trade to New York, HC Jeff Ulbrich confirmed Davante’s availability against the Steelers this weekend. Naturally, the NFL world was amused by this quick turnaround, and so was Bill Belichick, who slyly cracked a joke about it in the latest episode of the “Coach Podcast.”

As soon as Bill got the mic to share his thoughts on the Davante trade, the first thing out of the former head coach’s mouth was a subtle jab at Davante’s miraculous recovery from his hamstring injury:

“I got a feeling that hamstring is going to get well in a hurry. I wouldn’t worry about that.”

Humor aside, from a surface-level evaluation, the Patriots legend seemed to be a fan of the deal. He especially appreciated that the deadly Davante Adams-Aaron Rodgers combo will now lead the Jets’ offense. Belichick also liked that the star wideout was able to keep the same contract with his new team.

“The big thing is going back with Aaron Rogers and that offensive system where he had great success in Green Bay. So, I think that makes a lot of sense for Davante. Of course, the most important thing for him is the contract, so that’ll be a big part of it too.”

Surprisingly enough, Bill liked the deal from a Jets perspective as well, considering the talent Davante brings to the field.

Bill Belichick lauds the Jets for signing Davante Adams

As someone who has self-admittedly never liked the Jets, hearing Bill Belichick praise Jeff Ulbrich’s team was a bit surprising. But when teams make such sensible moves, it’s hard to disagree otherwise, argued Bill.

What Bill likes the most about Davante in New York is the pressure that gets taken off Garrett Wilson’s shoulders. Moreover, Davante’s presence gives Ulbrich another equally good option on the other flank, making the Jets’ attack more versatile and dangerous.

Belichick further noted that Garrett and Davante, up top, followed by two quality RBs in Breece Hall and Braelon Allen, make the Jets a formidable attacking force.

“It certainly could take a lot of pressure off of Garrett Wilson and be able to get him the ball and move them both around. Either guy can play X, so it’s tough to cover over there on the weak side of it’s one-on-one. If you roll to him, that opens something else up and then you’ve got two good backs. So I think this could be a good thing.”

Belichick concluded his assessment of the deal by sparing a thought for Robert Saleh. He believed that if Davante had been signed under Robert’s regime, things could have been different, as Saleh needed more firepower in the offense. His defense, on the other hand, held its own.

“I feel bad for Coach Saleh, who has done a great job with the defense there at the Jets. NOW they get another receiver and he’s not there for the job. That’s a tough situation.”

Given how things have transpired in the Big Apple, fans are hoping that there won’t be more drama in store for them. At this point, a dominant win over the Steelers with Davante and A-Rod would be the dream conclusion to the turmoil of the past two weeks.