“Bill Belichick was the best coach I could ask for”: Tom Brady has no ill will and offers Patriots coach the highest praise in final “Man in the Arena” episode

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady are undoubtedly the greatest QB-HC duo to have ever existed in the league. And 2 years since its demise, Brady had high praise for his former HC.

The Patriots had unparalleled success over their 19-year dynasty. They played in nine Super Bowls, more than any other NFL franchise, and won a league-record six (tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers). They also had 19 consecutive winning seasons, 17 division titles (including 11 consecutive from 2009 to 2019 and 16 when Brady played), 13 AFC Championship Game appearances (including eight consecutive from 2011 to 2018), and the only undefeated 16-game regular season in 2007.

Tom Brady believes Bill Belichick was his greatest coach.

The ninth instalment of “Man In The Arena” — which served as the final chapter of this series, had Brady at his most reflective point of the entire series. Brady spoke about his former head coach during the final minutes of the episode.

With Belichick, Brady explained that his relationship with the coach was always business and was never really personal.

“Coach Belichick and I had for so many years a really great relationship — but it was always player-coach. He was there to coach football, I was there to play football,” Brady said. “He had always said there’s nobody I’d rather have play quarterback for our team than you, and I felt that same way about him as a coach.”

“I had a great relationship with Coach Belichick. I think he wanted a quarterback to show up every day and put the team first, and I wanted a coach that showed up every day and put the team first. And we found an amazing working relationship together. And I think he was the best coach I could ever ask for,” Brady said. “We had our challenges at different moments, but they were just moments. They don’t define what the relationship was. And in the end we accomplished things that no one had ever accomplished in NFL history.”

