Bill Belichick’s Son Steve Reveals Legendary Coach Dad Is Exploring Horizons Outside of the Football Field

Bill Belichick has not been assigned a new head coach position despite numerous opportunities this off-season. Not many would have believed that Belichick would remain without a new coaching job after winning six Super Bowl championships as the head man. There are still some uncertainties surrounding his NFL future; perhaps that’s why Belichick is looking for opportunities elsewhere.

Advertisement

Steve Belichick, son of the legendary NFL coach, recently made an appearance on the “Green Light with Chris Long.” podcast, where he revealed that his father plans to transition to a television role during the upcoming NFL season. He said,

“He’s definitely pursuing some other stuff, whether it’s TV or a regular on ‘Green Light’ or whatever it may be.”

Advertisement

This change could signify a new direction for the coaching icon. Moreover, it would also showcase his ability to adapt and contribute to the sport in different ways. Steve Belichick further provided insight into his father’s time after leaving the Patriots following a successful 24-year tenure and winning six Super Bowl rings.

Steve highlighted Bill Belichick’s skill to let things roll off his back and move forward. Bill focused on his own responsibilities rather than concentrating on the managerial issues in the NFL. Although we all know how his two interviews with the Atlanta Falcons went after parting ways with the Patriots on the back of a challenging 4-13 season. Former DC for the Rams, Raheem Morris, was offered the playmaker role over the former Patriots man.

A Look At NFL Teams That Passed Over Bill Belichick For a Head Coaching Role In 2024

During this NFL offseason, most teams with a vacancy felt more impatient than ever. So much so that 25 percent of the teams in the league decided on new leadership before the upcoming season. Legends like Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll stepped down, with no heads turning their side. Mike Vrabel’s tenure with the Titans ended, while Josh McDaniels and Frank Reich were dismissed before completing two seasons.

The hiring process brought in five new head coaches who did not have any prior experience in leading the sidelines. The fate of these eight new head coaches remains uncertain and there are many speculations about whether these changes will lead to a turnaround or not. Let’s take a look at the eight new head coaches ahead of the 2024 NFL season:

Advertisement

New England Patriots – Jerod Mayo, 37 | Inside Linebackers Coach, New England Patriots

Los Angeles Chargers – Jim Harbaugh, 60 | Previous Role – Head Coach, University of Michigan

Atlanta Falcons – Raheem Morris, 47 | Previous Role – Defensive Coordinator, Los Angeles Rams

Las Vegas Raiders – Antonio Pierce, 45 | Previous Role – Interim Head Coach, Las Vegas Raiders

Carolina Panthers – Dave Canales, 42 | Previous Role – Offensive Coordinator, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Seattle Seahawks – Mike Macdonald, 36 | Previous Role: Defensive Coordinator, Baltimore Ravens

Washington Commanders – Dan Quinn, 53 | Previous Role: Defensive Coordinator, Dallas Cowboys

Tennessee Titans – Brian Callahan, 39 | Previous Role: Offensive Coordinator, Cincinnati Bengals

We can expect a great many things in the upcoming season, with potential chaos in every corner of the AFC and NFC conferences. Should any of these teams under new authority be able to stop Kansas City from clinching a three-peat, only time will tell.