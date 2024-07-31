Bill Maher Compares Taylor Swift to ‘Gatorade at the Super Bowl’ Amidst Controversial Take on Travis Kelce

Since last September, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have become inseparable. What began as speculation and a casual fling has blossomed into a full-blown romance, with the two constantly showing up for each other. However, not everyone is convinced, especially comedian and writer Bill Maher, who believes that the two are likely to break up sooner rather than later.

During a recent episode of his “Club Random” podcast, Maher didn’t shy away from expressing his skepticism about whether their love would stand the test of time.

He raised doubts about Swift’s interest in attending NFL games and wearing a Chiefs jersey on 13 occasions last season, suggesting it was unusual for someone her age. The comedian also bluntly speculated that Travis would eventually break up with Taylor, 34, comparing it to the unpredictability of a Super Bowl Gatorade shower:

“He’s gonna dump her, though. With her, it’s like the Gatorade at the Super Bowl; you know you’re gonna get dumped. You just don’t know when.”

In response, guest Hailey Welch, also known as the ‘Hawk Tuah girl,’ defended Swift and playfully said that if Travis and Taylor were to part ways, the ‘Cruel Summer’ hitmaker might channel her emotions into another hit album—something she has often done after breakups.

This is when Maher criticized Swift’s tendency to write songs about her life as “tacky” and questioned whether she should reflect on herself through a song titled, “Maybe It’s Me.” Ouch!

Despite his back-to-back jabs, Maher understands the kind of influence Swift has on millennials, Gen-Z and Gen-Alpha, and thus, compared her to legends like The Beatles, Frank Sinatra, and Elvis Presley.

Putting the drama aside, Travis made his final appearance at Swift’s Eras Tour in Germany before returning to NFL training camp on July 21.

Given the demanding football training and preseason schedule, Kelce probably won’t have time to travel or catch Swift’s concerts in Europe for now. However, a reunion in August could still be on the horizon.

Countdown to Travis and Taylor’s NFL preseason reunion

The reunion of Taylor and Travis is just around the corner, with mid-August shaping up to be the perfect time for the two to reconnect. Reportedly, this timing will coincide with the end of Taylor Swift’s European leg of her Eras Tour and the start of the NFL preseason.

As the NFL season officially kicks off on September 5, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour break will give her enough time to don red and white and cheer for the Chiefs from the stands.

However, Taylor can only attend Chiefs games until October before she resumes her tour in Miami on October 18. After that, she’ll head to Toronto for performances on November 15 and 16.

But once the Eras Tour finally wraps up in December, the 14-time Grammy winner will have more flexibility in her schedule, increasing the likelihood of her attending several games—especially if the team goes all the way this season, clinching a three-peat.