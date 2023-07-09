“It Sold for $2,400,000,000”: Bill Maher Brags to Aaron Rodgers About Tripling his NY Mets Investment

In a recent episode of Club Random podcast, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Bill Maher discussed a range of topics, including the vibrant sports scene in New York. The podcast took an intriguing turn when the focus shifted to MLB’s New York Mets, which was sold in 2020 for a whopping $2.4 billion

Rodgers shared his insights on the Jets, Giants, and Mets on the podcast. He talked about people getting territorial when it comes to their allegiance to a particular team. Apparently, Aaron Rodgers couldn’t understand the logic behind the theory. Listening to this, Maher told Rodgers about his investment in the Mets back in 2012 and how he made a truckload of money when the Mets were sold.

Bill Maher’s Unexpected Home Run: Aaron Rodgers Surprised by the Comedian’s Investment in the Mets

During their conversation on the podcast, Bill Maher talked extensively about his involvement with the Mets. Maher, known primarily as a stand-up comedian and political satirist, surprised Aaron Rodgers a bit as he told about his purchase of a minority stake in the Mets several years ago. Maher told that his minority stake in the Mets had experienced an incredible surge in value under the new ownership helmed by Steve Cohen. In fact, Maher proudly announced to Rodgers, “It sold for $2,400,000,000. I tripled my money!”

Reflecting on his decision to invest in the struggling team valued at $750 million at one time, Maher humorously remarked, “That’s what’s great about baseball. I finally found something I can be a-political about.” Sharing his experience with Rodgers, Maher expressed his satisfaction in having made the investment.

“I’m glad I saved my pennies, I’m glad I have no alimony and children and other pertinences that would have cost me my savings. I was able to buy a percentage of the New York Mets as a f*cking comedian.”

In response to Maher’s revelation, Rodgers expressed surprise and offered some lighthearted advice. “They’re not invited to Club Random,” referring to Maher’s financial advisors who had initially advised against the Mets investment.

Bill Maher posted a 3X return on his New York Mets investment

When Bill Maher invested in a minority stake in the New York Mets back in 2012, little did he know that his financial decision would yield such impressive returns. According to the New York Post, Maher’s investment tripled in value since Steve Cohen acquired the team from the Wilpon family for a staggering $2.4 billion. As the sale took place, Maher and his fellow investors saw their initial $20 million turn into a remarkable $60 million.

Maher joined a group of investors who collectively injected $20 million into the franchise when it was valued at around $750 million. Notably, Anthony Scaramucci, former White House communications director, was also a part of one of the investment groups. These investments were crucial in ensuring the financial stability of the Mets. Moreover, Maher’s net worth also got a substantial push because of it.