mobile app bar

Bills’ Kicker Tyler Bass Becomes MNF’s Laughing Stock as Bill Belichick Reacts to Missed Opportunity

Ayush Juneja
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Tyler Bass

Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (2). Credit- Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Buffalo Bills went into halftime with a three-point lead, with a scoreline of 20-17. However, their lead could have been of 4 points if their kicker Tyler Bass hadn’t aimed for the crowd. Bass missed a one-point conversion following Mack Hollins’ TD, sending the ball far left of the goalpost.

While kickers occasionally miss, this one was unusually off-target, making Bass the punchline of Monday Night Football. To make matters worse, Bill Belichick’s reaction on the ManningCast to the missed field goal just added to Bass’s problems.

Belichick reacted with a chuckle and delivered the perfect one-liner, humorously comparing the kick to his own poor golf game:

Fans too had a field day with it, calling Tyler various names. One fan shared a comment from ESPN commentator Joe Buck, who roasted the kicker and compared it to college football:

One fan asked if the Bills could release him mid-game.

Another chimed in and added,

One fan acknowledged that the ball was tipped, but still didn’t think the kicker was completely blameless:

What Bill and Buck both missed before delivering their one-liners was that Quinnen Williams had managed to tip the kick. Even so, it wasn’t a great attempt, bringing back memories for Bills fans of Bass’s crucial miss in last season’s AFC divisional round.

Regardless of the missed kick, the Bills won over the Jets 23-20, with Tyler Bass redeeming himself by nailing a critical field goal with less than four minutes left on the clock.

Post Edited By:Nidhi

About the author

Ayush Juneja

Ayush Juneja

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Ayush Juneja is an NFL sports journalist at The SportsRush. With over a year of covering the sport, he has penned more than 750 articles so far. As a sports enthusiast and true adrenaline junkie, he finds the physical side of American Football to be especially thrilling and engaging. A big San Francisco 49ers fan but when it comes to playmakers, he prefers Josh Allen over Brock Purdy. However, he would gladly place Christian McCaffrey in second, someone he supported throughout the 2023 season and who ended up winning the OPOY.

Share this article

Don’t miss these