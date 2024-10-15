Bills’ Kicker Tyler Bass Becomes MNF’s Laughing Stock as Bill Belichick Reacts to Missed Opportunity

The Buffalo Bills went into halftime with a three-point lead, with a scoreline of 20-17. However, their lead could have been of 4 points if their kicker Tyler Bass hadn’t aimed for the crowd. Bass missed a one-point conversion following Mack Hollins’ TD, sending the ball far left of the goalpost.

While kickers occasionally miss, this one was unusually off-target, making Bass the punchline of Monday Night Football. To make matters worse, Bill Belichick’s reaction on the ManningCast to the missed field goal just added to Bass’s problems.

Belichick reacted with a chuckle and delivered the perfect one-liner, humorously comparing the kick to his own poor golf game:

Peyton & Bill react to the missed XP: “That looks like my four iron, Peyton.” pic.twitter.com/JKOG73Pz67 — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 15, 2024

Fans too had a field day with it, calling Tyler various names. One fan shared a comment from ESPN commentator Joe Buck, who roasted the kicker and compared it to college football:

Bills kicker Tyler Bass was nowhere near the goalposts on the extra point. “I’ve seen better kicks than that on College GameDay.” pic.twitter.com/RkEwqedwNO — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) October 15, 2024

One fan asked if the Bills could release him mid-game.

Can you cut someone mid game? — Nate Esparza (@Nate_Esparza) October 15, 2024

Another chimed in and added,

I’ll kick better for minimum wage, dm me @BuffaloBills — MikeTX (@miketx95) October 15, 2024

One fan acknowledged that the ball was tipped, but still didn’t think the kicker was completely blameless:

It was tipped… but he’s not good anyways — Rick Heidrick (@rheidrick24) October 15, 2024

What Bill and Buck both missed before delivering their one-liners was that Quinnen Williams had managed to tip the kick. Even so, it wasn’t a great attempt, bringing back memories for Bills fans of Bass’s crucial miss in last season’s AFC divisional round.

Regardless of the missed kick, the Bills won over the Jets 23-20, with Tyler Bass redeeming himself by nailing a critical field goal with less than four minutes left on the clock.