Bills News: Josh Allen Says Locker Room ‘Didn’t Really Care’ About Chiefs Missing the Playoffs

The Kansas City Chiefs have always been the biggest thorn in the Buffalo Bills’ path when it comes to the Super Bowl. In fact, Josh Allen has lost four different contests against Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs over the years. That’s why, when those same Chiefs missed the playoffs this year, it should have been good news for the Bills’ locker room. Except it wasn’t.

According to Allen, the team never focused on the Chiefs’ exclusion from the playoffs. It went against what many football fans were thinking at the time when Buffalo reached the postseason with a dominant run no less. Many believed that the absence of Mahomes was another significant advantage for the team.

“That’s something that we don’t talk about in the locker room, really. We don’t really care so much about who else is in the playoffs with us, how to get there, or how to get it done. The short answer is we didn’t get it done this year. And that’s on us, that’s on me,” Allen said during his appearance on First Things First.

It’s surprising to hear, to say the least. After all, Allen has lost to Mahomes by one score in the playoffs three times. Last season, less than one yard decided the outcome of the game.

Later on, Allen shed some light on his mentality going into this postseason.

“We’re going to keep working tirelessly until we find a way to get there and get it done. I understand the people’s thoughts of you don’t have no Mahomes, no Lamar, no Joe Burrow in the playoffs. But there’s some dang good teams in this playoffs. They’re not there just by chance. They’re there for a reason. And the two teams that are in the Super Bowl, they deserve to be there,” Allen stated.

Some may see it as an excuse from the former MVP, but Allen is right. There were a few teams better than the Chiefs in the AFC this season. Even the Jacksonville Jaguars went on a run, giving the Bills a tough test in the Wild Card round.

The Denver Broncos ultimately ended up being the team to send Allen home this time around. They had an elite defense and were playing with home-field advantage. Allen turned the ball over four times in that game, including a pivotal overtime interception. It went down as another heartbreaking playoff loss in Bills history.

Maybe one of these years, Allen and the Bills will get over the hump. At this point in his career, a Super Bowl win is a massive monkey the QB can’t seem to get off his back. It does, however, sound like he will always stay motivated to win one because of his love for the game. Still, the lack of a Lombardi Trophy in his hands must be starting to wear on him.