“You Sure About That?”: Myles Garrett Picking Joe Burrow Over Lamar Jackson on Kay Adams’ Show Causes an Uproar on Social Media

Myles Garrett’s comments on Kay Adam’s show, “Up & Adams,” before the Ravens-Brown matchup injected fever-pitch excitement. He was asked to choose between Ravens Lamar Jackson and Bengals Joe Burrow, sparking intense debate about the top NFL QBs.

The Browns’ defensive end didn’t hold back when choosing between Burrow and Jackson, declaring, “I’m taking down Lamar but I’m taking Joe.” This sparked a social media frenzy.

Joe Burrow’s recent showdown with Josh Allen, which featured 348 passing yards and two end zone visits, likely caught Garrett’s attention. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson’s efficient performance against the Seahawks, with 187 passing yards and a strong rushing game, might have missed its mark. Garrett’s bold stance has ignited passionate discussions about the NFL’s top quarterback, adding more drama to the upcoming bout.

Myles Garrett provided insights into his assessment of Joe Burrow and the Ravens’ QB. He highlighted Burrow’s potential as a prolific passer, capable of racking up 400 yards, a feat achieved by only a few in the league.

“You sure about that?” asked Kay Adams.

“I mean Lamar, he’s doing it in such different ways. Even if his throwing is not on point that night, he can still rush for 150 and three touchdowns. It’s just a matter of, he can beat you in a couple of different ways, or Joe can light you up for 400, and few people can do that in the league.” Garrett said, per Up & Adams show.

On the other hand, he acknowledged Lamar Jackson’s diverse skill set, which includes the ability to make an impact through both passing and rushing, making him a formidable force in the NFL. Garrett’s remarks shed light on the contrasting strengths of these two standout quarterbacks.

Myles Garrett Stirs Controversy Ahead of the Browns vs. Ravens Clash

The upcoming matchup between Garrett’s Browns and Lamar’s Ravens promises intense action. The star DE’s remarks have sparked intense debate among fans. The question remains: can Jackson back up his skills on the gridiron and prove Garrett wrong?

One of the fans posted a stat comparison between the two QBs, asking, “Hmmmm, u sure Myles?”

Another fan chimed in, writing,

A fan brought receipts and commented,

Nevertheless, some fans sided with the 2019 NFL MVP and felt that Myles Garrett had picked the right man.

A fan came to Garrett’s defense, writing,

Another fan wrote,

Lamar Jackson’s previous MVP-worthy seasons showcased his game-changing abilities, but his recent injury hindered his performance last season. His versatility forces teams to adapt their strategies, making him a challenging QB to face.