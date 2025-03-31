“Pickens Is Somewhere Throwing A Helmet”: Redditors React To Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Having A Throwing Session With New Steelers WR DK Metcalf

It was reported by Mike Garafolo that Aaron Rodgers had a throwing session with DK Metcalf at UCLA the other day. Ian Rapaport joined the Pat McAfee Show to confirm this rumor and even said that it went well. This means we could be headed towards seeing Rodgers sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers quite soon. And the NFL world is ready for the drama to ensue once he does.

On March 9th, the Seattle Seahawks dealt DK Metcalf to the Steel City for a 2025 second-round pick. The move was coming, as DK had requested a trade just days earlier. But it was still surprising to see him go to a team without a good option at QB. If the season started today, Mason Rudolph would be at the helm for the Steelers. A solid backup, but a backup nonetheless.

But recently, Rodgers to the Steelers has been picking up steam. On March 21st, Aaron reportedly spent six hours at the team’s facility in a meeting that was deemed “productive”. Yet since then, it’s been nothing but crickets.

It’s been mounting frustration within the NFL community as some people are tired of Rodgers’ antics. They want him to sign somewhere and stop putting us through the drama of waiting. Well, maybe this workout with DK was a sign that a deal with the Steelers is on the way.

On Reddit, the fans took the ball and ran with it. They made fun of the other Pittsburgh receiver, George Pickens, for missing his chance to play with Rodgers. Rumors say that Pickens is strongly linked with the Las Vegas Raiders in what could be a draft-night trade. Geno Smith is the current QB in Vegas.

“Pickens is somewhere throwing his helmet as we speak,” wrote one netizen. Pickens is known as a “hothead” for losing his cool during games. He’s gotten in multiple scuffles with opposing players and isn’t afraid to play through the whistle.

A Redditor responded to this, “Somewhere learning to speak Vegas.”

Another user penned, “Probably body slamming a dummy dressed like a rival cornerback.”

It was a hilarious response to the news. Although the Raiders wouldn’t be the worst place for Pickens to end up. They’re a team that needs some help at receiver, and Geno has proven to be more than capable of supporting a quality one.

Moreover, another Redditor noted that if Rodgers joins the Steelers, it would be a cinematic experience, writing, “This is gonna be cinema.”

As a free agent, Rodgers is expected to sign a deal north of $25 million, and incentives could push the value to somewhere around $40 million. It might be hard to imagine, given his play last season. But teams still view him as a quality veteran with upside to return to MVP form.

Furthermore, Rodgers would undoubtedly be a win for the Steelers should they sign him. He might not be the exact player he was four years ago, but he’s a better option than Rudolph. And paired with Mike Tomlin, the two could maybe turn things around in the Steel City for the year. The question is, what happens after that year? It’s a ride-or-die season coming up for Rodgers. He’s going to have to prove that he can still hang in the NFL before we project what happens afterwards.