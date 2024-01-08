Alma Mater Iowa State Breaks the Bank for Brock Purdy With $120,000 Display of Affection

Brock Purdy became an overnight success as he led the 49ers to be the divisional champions of the NFC West, with a 12-5 record in the season. Well not overnight, it took almost a season and a half. No one saw him coming. And now no one can stop claiming him. Just like his Alma Mater, Iowa State, that gave a massive 2-page ad in the San Francisco Chronicle, claiming him as their own.

One full-page advertisement according to Nationwide Newspaper Pricing’s website, costs around $60,000 and Iowa State went all out. With their two pages, they’ve put out a message for their star QB and showed his awesome achievements for the 49ers. It is a beautiful tribute to one of the best QBs in the history of the Cyclones program.

Spending $120,00o for a college like Iowa State isn’t probably that big a deal. The cost is offset by the upside of reminding people that Brock Purdy grew up in Iowa. With the Cyclones. It is good for the brand and even greater for Purdy, who has lived his first few years in the NFL in sheer anonymity.

Until last year, Trey Lance was supposed to be the future of the 49ers. But Purdy took the ball, and the rest is history. Lance is currently in Dallas, waiting for his chance to break big, while Purdy is on a 2-page ad in the San Francisco Chronicles. The NFL storylines pretty much write themselves.

San Francisco 49ers Are Excited for the Playoffs Led by Brock Purdy

No one predicted Brock Purdy would be the one to break records and make history in the Bay Area. The team’s had a litany of legendary QBs and among them, the one to get the highest single-game passing yards is Iowa State Alum Brock Purdy. This brings the whole 49ers fanbase behind him, who know that they just need a composed and calm QB, who doesn’t even need to ball out every game, to find great success on the back of their splendid run game.

Even Teammates can’t stop singing his praises. From wearing custom jackets to expressing their joy when he broke the record:

The whole San Francisco ecosystem stands sternly behind their QB1. And they’ve clarified that no one can call him a system QB:

The 49ers comfortably stand on top of the NFC standings. And will wait and watch through the wild card round, who remains their mighty foe at home. According to 49ers Web Zone, the LA Rams, Eagles, and Tampa remain the top 3 teams to have a chance to take on the 49ers. Thus, the playoff presents a totally different challenge. Will Brock Purdy be up for it? And will he give Iowa State the chance to take out more such ads? Let’s wait and watch where this playoff season takes Purdy and the 49ers.