Kevin Holland Shoots His Shot at Mackenzie Dern With Hilarious Patrick Mahomes Meme

Kevin Holland eyes, UFC strawweight Mackenzie Dern, who has deleted all posts concerning her partner, Wesley Santos!

In light of her loss to Yan Xiaonan, supporters of the ‘Jiu-Jitsu ace’ have noticed that Dern has withdrawn all social media posts. relating to her partner, and the father of her child, Wesley Santos.

Twitter has been quick to say their piece, with a certain UFC fighter, also throwing his hat into consideration, using a Patrick Mahomes meme as his means of access.

Whether or not he’s successful, only time will tell. However, someone like Kevin Holland with his stature and reputation should have no problem with Mackenzie Dern, ideally.

Kevin Holland has, without exception, remains a charismatic character!

Since he made his presence felt inside the octagon, the Welterweight contender has been a top-tier entertainer. His antics, have no doubt, left fans amused time and again.

His personality inside the octagon has made for some enthralling and hysterical memories imprinted in the back of supporters’ minds.

Although the highly touted striker sustained a dreadful and distressing loss against Khamzat Chimaev, the American is set for a favorable bout against UFC veteran Stephen Thompson. The pair have both been campaigning for contests against strikers.

Mackenzie Dern’s UFC career!

Since her UFC debut in 2018, Dern has fought her way through the rankings. She has fought who’s who, in a stacked Strawweight division. Her prowess in Jiu-Jitsu cannot be matched by anyone in the division.

Dern has suffered three losses inside the octagon. The silver ling, nonetheless, is that all her losses have come via decisions, and she is yet to be knocked out or submitted. Incredible resilience, passion, and drive for the sport.

Although she suffered a loss against Xiaonan, Mackenzie Dern is still a phenomenal prospect. Her adroitness and aptitude in martial arts will only enhance from here on out.

