mobile app bar

“Josh Allen is in His Mid Season Form”: Bills QB’s Rough Day at Practice Leads to Twitter Frenzy

Sauvik Banerjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Bills Fans Make Fun Of Josh Allen For Trying To Get a Chance To Win a Trip To the Super Bowl 58 In Latest Commercial

Sep 17, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) gives an interview after a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen was stripped of his best offensive weapon Stefon Diggs this offseason and now he is having a tough time during practice. As teams are back on the field for the training camp before the season, many QB-WR duos are setting big expectations for the upcoming season. However, Allen is fighting to find a rhythm and fans are not impressed.

As per a recent report, the seventh-year veteran QB had a rough day at practice where he threw three consecutive interceptions, leaving many fans concerned about his dynamics with his new weapons. Still, many were aware that interceptions are nothing new for Josh Allen.

ML Football posted on X about Allen’s rough day while also suggesting that the Bills have put together a special defense. Fans couldn’t ignore the change in pace for Allen being primarily due to Diggs missing from the roster:

While the tweet attempted to reframe Allen’s poor showing as a result of the Bills’ defense amping it up, fans pointed out that throwing INTs:

It was seemingly frustrating for Bills fans to see Allen in his usual form while Patrick Mahomes throws dimes to his freshly drafted WR Xavier Worthy or Baker Mayfield making perfect connections with Mike Evans at training.

Despite all that, it does seem that the Bills defense will be something to look out for in the upcoming season.

Allen still finding his rhythm with the new squad

With Matt Milano and Von Miller healthy again, the Bills defense is in the hands of great leadership. Despite parting ways with a star-studded secondary like Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde, and Tre’Davious White, the Bills seemed to have paired up with some fresh feet that are capable enough to pick off Josh Allen at practice.

Speaking of big changes, the Bills have also broken up with Stefon Diggs, who is now making big strides with CJ Stroud in Houston. In his place, the Bills have handed rookie Keon Coleman the duty to pace up the offense.

As per multiple reports, Coleman is fulfilling those duties to a larger extent, with the rookie describing his chemistry with the QB as “great.” However, if it is as great as Allen’s chemistry with Diggs remains to be seen.

About the author

Sauvik Banerjee

Sauvik Banerjee

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Sauvik Banerjee is an NFL Content Manager at the SportsRush. He has been a long time fanatic of the sport and has two years of experience as an NFL journalist. After completing his Bachelors Degree in English, Sauvik decided to turn his undying fascination for sports into a career. He will never stop talking about the nuances that make NFL so inclusive yet competitive in nature. His favorite NFL players are Odell Beckham Jr. and Tom Brady.

Read more from Sauvik Banerjee

Share this article

Don’t miss these