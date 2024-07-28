“Josh Allen is in His Mid Season Form”: Bills QB’s Rough Day at Practice Leads to Twitter Frenzy

Sep 17, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) gives an interview after a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen was stripped of his best offensive weapon Stefon Diggs this offseason and now he is having a tough time during practice. As teams are back on the field for the training camp before the season, many QB-WR duos are setting big expectations for the upcoming season. However, Allen is fighting to find a rhythm and fans are not impressed.

Advertisement

As per a recent report, the seventh-year veteran QB had a rough day at practice where he threw three consecutive interceptions, leaving many fans concerned about his dynamics with his new weapons. Still, many were aware that interceptions are nothing new for Josh Allen.

ML Football posted on X about Allen’s rough day while also suggesting that the Bills have put together a special defense. Fans couldn’t ignore the change in pace for Allen being primarily due to Diggs missing from the roster:

Or the Bills offense without Stefon Diggs is not special, we will find out soon — Database Sports Picks (@DatabasePicks) July 26, 2024

While the tweet attempted to reframe Allen’s poor showing as a result of the Bills’ defense amping it up, fans pointed out that throwing INTs:

Allen known for throwing bad interceptions. I don’t think it has nothing to do with the defense. — Aus (@AusDawg316) July 26, 2024

Lol..Josh Allen is in his mid season form already 😂 — NFL World, What's Up?? (@Whats_Up_NFL) July 28, 2024

Revamped defense? That’s just an average day for Allen. Not good or bad. Just normal for the gunslinger. — touch grass, ron (@trustfund_ron) July 26, 2024

It was seemingly frustrating for Bills fans to see Allen in his usual form while Patrick Mahomes throws dimes to his freshly drafted WR Xavier Worthy or Baker Mayfield making perfect connections with Mike Evans at training.

Despite all that, it does seem that the Bills defense will be something to look out for in the upcoming season.

Allen still finding his rhythm with the new squad

With Matt Milano and Von Miller healthy again, the Bills defense is in the hands of great leadership. Despite parting ways with a star-studded secondary like Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde, and Tre’Davious White, the Bills seemed to have paired up with some fresh feet that are capable enough to pick off Josh Allen at practice.

Speaking of big changes, the Bills have also broken up with Stefon Diggs, who is now making big strides with CJ Stroud in Houston. In his place, the Bills have handed rookie Keon Coleman the duty to pace up the offense.

As per multiple reports, Coleman is fulfilling those duties to a larger extent, with the rookie describing his chemistry with the QB as “great.” However, if it is as great as Allen’s chemistry with Diggs remains to be seen.