Analyst Calls Out Stefon Diggs for Being Hypocritical After Patriots WR’s ‘Privacy’ Request

Stefon Diggs has barely settled into life with the New England Patriots, but his knack for controversy has already followed him into minicamp. Last month, the four-time Pro Bowler made headlines after a viral video showed him partying on a yacht alongside rapper Cardi B and several bikini-clad women.

What drew even more attention, however, was Diggs appearing to flaunt a plastic bag containing a mysterious pink substance — footage that sparked immediate speculation about whether he might face scrutiny from the NFL or his new team.

However, when reporters asked Stefon Diggs to comment on the controversy on the final day of mandatory minicamp in Foxborough, he refused to offer any clarity. Instead, the WR leaned on a vague defence of personal boundaries.

“I kind of keep my personal life personal,” Diggs said, adding that the particulars were “all internal.” The Patriots star also claimed to have spoken with head coach Mike Vrabel and others in the Patriots building, echoing Vrabel’s emphasis on making “good decisions.”

But not everyone was buying the privacy argument, especially not Andy Hart of WEEI Sports. On the latest episode of the station’s show, Hart openly criticized Diggs for making such a request while simultaneously living a very public lifestyle.

“Stefon Diggs wants us to respect his privacy, which I get,” Hart began. “Although it would be easier to respect his privacy if he was, I don’t know, a private person — and we didn’t see everything he does on IG all the time.”

Calling it “a little bit of hypocrisy,” Hart pointed to the contradiction between Diggs’ Instagram presence, where he regularly shares personal moments with millions, and his unwillingness to answer questions about a video seen by the same audience.

“He feels personal to his followers on Instagram,” Hart continued sarcastically. “Okay, well, I’m a follower. So can I ask him questions, and he’ll answer that? Do we know each other personally via IG?”

As the segment continued, the sports show host grew more incredulous at Diggs’ repeated use of vague language when asked about the incident.

“I don’t think he knows what ‘format the question’ means,” Hart joked, referencing Stefon Diggs’ repeated response to reporters: “You can format the question many different ways.”

For context, the radio host was alluding to Diggs’ awkward non-answer when asked directly about the viral footage — a moment that quickly became the centerpiece of his media availability.

Ultimately, Andy Hart suggested a more honest and direct approach for the Patriots star to avoid any more vague statements. And the controversy that comes with them.

“Just be point blank. Say, ‘Listen, my lawyer has advised me not to talk about it. My coach, my owner, my girlfriend, my brother, my friends have all told me not to talk about it — so you know what I’m going to do? Not talk about it.’”

Whether Diggs’ effort to brush off the situation with vague talking points will work in the long run remains to be seen. But in a city like Boston, where fans and media alike expect accountability, especially from high-priced acquisitions, the scrutiny isn’t going anywhere.