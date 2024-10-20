Bills vs. Titans Final Injury Report: Will Ernest Jones (Illness) and Josh Allen (Left Hand) Play on Sunday?

A total of four players are out from the Titans squad due to injuries for the Sunday game against the Buffalo Bills. Notably, Ernest Jones is not one of them. The talented linebacker recovered just in time after an illness saw him not being a regular participant in training for the Week 7 clash.

Advertisement

His status is now labeled as “will play”, as per the final injury report. What about Josh Allen, though? The Bills QB is also available for Sunday’s clash, which is good news for the team. Earlier, he wore a glove on his left hand for about a month, which affected his mobility.

The #17 quarterback has been battling a left-hand injury, which he suffered in Week 1 against the Cardinals. However, for the first time since the injury, Allen attended Thursday’s practice without the glove. This significantly indicates that he has recovered well, and the injury is no longer a concern for the star QB.

Friday injury report pic.twitter.com/VAkhftu4md — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 18, 2024

Expectedly, a lot depends on Allen’s performance for the Bills. The QB returned with 2 TDs and completed 215 yards last Monday, as he had an impressive completion percentage of 76% against the Jets in the Week 6 game. The numbers surely spell good news for the Bills.

In another piece of positive update from the Buffalo side, no player is completely ruled out from the Titans’ game. However, star RB Darrynton Evans is “doubtful” to play due to a hamstring issue. Meanwhile, RB Ray Davis (calf) and Bills Safety Mike Edwards (illness) are questionable to play, with their participation subject to fitness and a decision to be made only an hour before the game.

Titans Battle With Injuries; L’Jarius Sneed “Questionable”

Meanwhile, four players from the Titans are already declared out for the Week 7 game. DL Keondre Coburn (knee), LB Cedric Gray (shoulder), RB Tyjae Spears (hamstring), and WR Treylon Burks (knee) are confirmed to be out.

This is a setback for the Titans, who have a dismal 1-4 record this season. Additionally, Super Bowl winner CB L’Jarius Sneed (quad) is “questionable” for the game.

In comparison, the Bills are undoubtedly the healthier of the two teams. Their 4-2 record this season is also a testament to their status as favored winners. However, anything can happen in the NFL, and fans hope that both teams will fight hard and keep injury issues out of the equation. For this, Josh Allen and Ernest Jones will be playing crucial roles.