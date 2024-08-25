Sean McVay and the LA Rams Grant Captain Ernest Jones Permission to Seek Trade

LA Rams HC Sean McVay and GM Les Snead know what they are doing when it comes to player acquisition and roster building. They’ve crafted another strong roster this offseason. So, the decision to let one of their captains, Ernest Jones, seek a new opportunity comes out of left field.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Rams have granted the 24-year-old linebacker permission to seek a trade, just three years after selecting him in the draft. Jones enters the final year of his contract this year, and it seems they are unwilling to splurge big money on the player, perhaps due to the depth of their squad, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Sources: #Rams have granted linebacker Ernest Jones IV and his agents permission to seek a trade. Jones, a 2025 free agent, is L.A.’s defensive play caller with 145 tackles and 4.5 sacks last year. Sides discussed an extension, but with no progress, Rams open to trade. pic.twitter.com/QaMkuDj0Ko — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 25, 2024

Notably, the Rams named Jones one of eight team captains on defense last season, alongside Aaron Donald and Jordan Fuller. With Donald’s retirement, Jones was expected to move up the hierarchy, as McVay had already expressed that the linebacker possesses natural leadership.

Sean McVay previously stated that Jones has very high standards, carries himself well, and commands attention through his magnetism and energy. The Rams HC was impressed by Jones’s accountability, noting that the linebacker checks all the boxes.

So, it’s no wonder why this development comes as a shock to many. The majority’s imaginations ran amuck, with some speculating where he could land, while others didn’t shy away from expressing concerns about the Rams.

Fans react to Jones’ potential move

Now that the Rams are officially open to trading one of their prized possessions, several fans from rival teams were quick to urge their respective clubs to pursue the player.

For instance, one fan suggested that the Bills’ head coach Sean McDermott should pick up the phone and offer Jones a lucrative deal. Similarly, others believed that the linebacker would be a great addition to teams like the Texans, Giants, Cowboys, Browns, and Bears.

Conversely, there were also a few concerned about the Rams, pointing out that the team already has a weak linebacker room and that losing Jones would be a significant blow. See for yourself:

Both parties have failed to provide a reason for the move, but it’s reasonable to speculate that it might be related to the lack of progress on a new long-term contract. The Rams are arguably hesitant to pay him, especially given his persistent knee injury on the same leg.

Notably, the franchise hasn’t paid any of their defensive draft picks aside from Donald since 2018. Plus, the inside linebacker position isn’t as highly valued as some other defensive roles.

However, their loss could be a gain for many other teams still willing to shore up their defense. Despite injury concerns, a 24-year-old linebacker who recorded 145 tackles and 4.5 sacks last season has significant upside.

The Panthers seem like obvious candidates. They could afford to pay him while sending a young linebacker and a draft pick to LA. Similarly, the Bills have a depleted roster, having lost Jordan Poyer, Tre’Davious White, and others. With Matt Milano recently injured and potentially out for most of the season, bringing in Jones would make sense.

Seahawks HC Brian Callahan, who was a defensive coordinator in his previous role, likes to stock up on linebackers, so a trade for Jones could materialize. The Texans also have some talented linebackers but could use more depth given the high expectations for them this season. However, if nothing else works out, Jones could remain in LA if a reasonable deal is negotiated.