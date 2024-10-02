Shedeur Sanders Gets Emotional as His Time With Travis Hunter Is Ending Soon

The dynamic duo of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter has captured almost everyone’s attention in the football world. Especially because of their on-field chemistry for the past 2 seasons. Now, as the two teammates are in their 4th and 3rd year respectively, it seems like this is their last season together. While highlighting the same on the 2Legendary podcast, the young QB got emotional.

“I’m blessed to be able to play with him. You know our time is coming to an end very soon. I’m just happy to play with that type of player now and the journey that he has.”

His words showcase how special a bond the two share. Without a doubt, Sanders and his Heisman contender teammate have been a force to reckon with. In fact, in the latest game against UCF, the deadly duo was nothing short of exceptional.

With the Buffs QB throwing for 290 yards and 3 TDs, and his dual-threat teammate having nine receptions for 89 yards along with 2 tackles, and a diving pick, the Colorado team looked well-settled.

While it will be tough for Shedeur and Travis to part ways, for now, their focus is on etching their names in college football history books by grabbing the Heisman Trophy.

Travis Hunter is a firm favorite to win Heisman

Hunter against the UCF scored a TD and intercepted a pass which he capped off with a Heisman pose celebration. Many including Shedeur and Cam Newton highlighted the scenes and came forth to declare Hunter as the best player in CFB. The conversations eventually led to him being tagged as one of the most deserving candidate for the Heisman Trophy.

Newton even compared the Buff’s dual-threat star’s presence in college to that of Johnny Football. In fact, as reported by ON3, sports analyst Danny Kanell revealed his list of Heisman favorites after week 5 and unsurprisingly, Hunter emerged on top of the rankings.

The Buffs star has 561 yards on 46 catches and 6TDs in just five games as WR and 16 tackles, 2 picks and pass deflections, and 3 Forced fumbles as a CB. He plays almost 130 snaps a game, contributing on special teams as well.

The other candidates for the trophy currently are Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, Ashton Jeanty of Boise State, Cam Ward of Miami, and Miller Moss of USC. Even though Travis is playing exceptionally well, the Heisman title has historically been more inclined to be given to QBs alongside noting the overall team performance.

If the Buffs’ dual-threat star, despite all odds, manages to grab the trophy, he would become the first defensive player since Charles Woodson to win the award and only the second wideout since Devonta Smith.