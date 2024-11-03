Bo Nix Shows Off His Elite Juggling Skills During Warm-Up Routine Before Facing the Ravens

Nov 3, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Bo Nix seems to have been concealing a hidden talent. The former Oregon playmaker has been exceptional in his debut year and is in the race alongside other promising quarterbacks, like Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, for the Rookie of the Year award. This hidden talent could certainly give him a slight edge over his counterparts, as it requires complete focus and coordination.

As the Broncos prepped for their upcoming game against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Nix was spotted doing his warm-up exercise in quite an unusual way. While his teammates geared up with their usual drills, Nix decided to sharpen his senses by juggling three balls at once.

There are other quarterbacks in the NFL like C.J. Stroud who use a golf stick to warm up before his games, but none have a routine as bizarre as Nix’s.

The sight of a professional footballer juggling balls on the gridiron was unexpected, to say the least. Fans were clearly bewildered, and judging by the comments under the post, reactions ranged from amusement to playful jabs at the rookie quarterback.

Nix continues to impress the NFL world with both his personality and talent. He has been an integral part of the Broncos’ success this season and has shown signs of continued improvement. Moreover, his stats so far have proven that he’s the right fit for the team.

Bo Nix’s numbers so far

The Denver Broncos have been doing adequately well so far, and at the moment, they boast a 5-3 record. If they keep this up, a playoff berth is locked. It’s all thanks to their star quarterback, Bo Nix.

He’s played 8 games so far and has recorded a total of 1,530 passing yards, 8 touchdowns, and an average passer rating of 81.4. With the win against the Saints, he also ended up breaking a franchise record for most wins (5) by a rookie, previously held by John Elway. The Hall of Famer quarterback set this milestone in 1983. Nix is also leading all rookies in the league with 12 total touchdowns.

It can’t be said with certainty whether the Broncos will make an impact in the playoffs, but from the look of things, they’re in great hands. Bo Nix is more than capable of leading the team to great heights—something Russell Wilson failed to do last year.