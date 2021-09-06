“Tom Brady and I are miles ahead of last year”: Mike Evans hopes to strike fear into the heart of NFL defenses

Tom Brady and the Bucs went on to become Super Bowl champs in only their first season together. And Pro Bowler Mike Evans believes this is just the start.

In only his first season, Tom Brady led the Bucs to the Promised Land. Brady and the Bucs went from being a wildcard team to making the Super Bowl and dominating the Kansas City Chiefs on their way to lifting the Lombardi trophy.

Tom Brady has done it yet again. The quarterback won his record seventh Super Bowl and the first with his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady and the Bucs beat the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. pic.twitter.com/q8tjJvGiZY — NPR (@NPR) February 8, 2021

The Buccaneer’s offense was on a tear in the latter half of 2020. And WR Mike Evans had a scary message for the league in 2021,

Mike Evans believes the offense will be much better in 2021.

Evans once again tallied over a thousand receiving yards last season, his seventh time in seven seasons with the Buccaneers. With Tom Brady at the helm, Evans also notched a career-high 13 touchdowns.

Mike Evans turns 28 years old today, so far he holds: – 8,266 YDS

– 62 TDS

– 3x Pro Bowler

– 1x Second Team All-Pro

– Only WR to have 7 straight seasons with at least 1K yards in each one

– And most importantly, a Super Bowl champ Happy Birthday @MikeEvans13_ pic.twitter.com/EWZKVDiesh — (@TampaJ21) August 21, 2021

Evans made some comments on Sunday that will do nothing to contradict the notion that the Bucs could win back-to-back Super Bowls.

“We’re miles ahead of what we were last year,” Evans said regarding his work with Tom Brady. “Not just me and his connection, but the whole team, the whole offense. It’s really exciting and hopefully, we can do something really special this year.”

“I always try to work on YAC,” Evans said. “I always try to work on that and be in the best shape possible because if I’m in good shape and I’m healthy, I feel like I’m the best receiver on the planet. Just try to work on that mainly.”

Brady and the Bucs will hope to go back-to-back in 2021. The Super Bowl Champs re-signed all 22 starters and look primed to be the best in the NFC once again. After 6 months of waiting, All eyes will certainly be watching Tom Brady on Thursday, Sept. 9.

