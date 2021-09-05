“Covid-19 will be more challenging this season”: Tom Brady details struggle of getting the virus after Super Bowl win

Tom Brady and the Bucs have massive expectations for 2021 after last season. But even the GOAT had to go through COVID-19 after winning it all.

In only his first season, Tom Brady led the Bucs to the Promised Land. Brady and the Bucs went from being a wildcard team to making the Super Bowl and dominating the Kansas City Chiefs on their way to lifting the Lombardi trophy.

Tom Brady has done it yet again. The quarterback won his record seventh Super Bowl and the first with his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady and the Bucs beat the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. pic.twitter.com/q8tjJvGiZY — NPR (@NPR) February 8, 2021

And one of the best memories from that run actually came after the game in the Super Bowl parade. In the Boat Parade, Tom Brady famously threw the Lombardi Trophy onto another Boat, adding a rather funny but iconic moment in his legacy.

Brady’s angle of his Lombardi Trophy toss is WILD. 😱 (🎥: @TomBrady) pic.twitter.com/ltt02vQFtu — theScore (@theScore) February 10, 2021

But after all the fun and joy, Brady had to quarantine himself after getting the virus.

Tom Brady opened up about getting COVID-19.

Before they could win the Super Bowl, the Bucs had to beat the virus. The Buccaneers quarterback confirmed recently he contracted the virus in February, after winning another Lombardi Trophy and attending the Super Bowl LV boat parade, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

“You guys beat COVID last year. It’s still around. You’ve had it?” Rick asked him.

“Yeah,” Brady said.

“And I think it’s going to be challenging this year,” he continued. “I actually think it’s going to play more of a factor this year than last year, just because of the way what we’re doing now and what the stadium is going to look like and what the travel is going to look like and the people in the building and the fans.

“It’s not like last year, although we’re getting tested like last year. It’s going to be, I definitely think guys are going to be out at different points and we’ve just got to deal with it.”

Brady and the Bucs will hope to go back-to-back in 2021. The Super Bowl Champs re-signed all 22 starters and look primed to be the best in the NFC once again. And with Brady being 100% vaccinated, it will be fun to see the Bucs make a run without being harmed by the pandemic.

