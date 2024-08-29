Brandon Aiyuk Contract Situation: John Lynch’s ‘Got to Play’ Remark Gets ‘Got to Pay’ Reactions on X

The San Francisco 49ers have given Brandon Aiyuk the medical all-clear, but without a new contract, the star wideout is unlikely to take the field soon. This holdout has even prompted GM John Lynch to hint that both his and the team’s patience is wearing thin. On Wednesday, Lynch clearly stated, “At some point, you got to play.”

Wow John Lynch is HEATED about Brandon Aiyuk. Looks like the 49ers relationship with him is tarnished… pic.twitter.com/UZ09UAPzD8 — PickensBurgh (Tino) (@PickensBurgh) August 28, 2024

However, Lynch’s words didn’t sit well with fans who lit up social media. Many flipped his quote, changing “play” to “pay” — “At some point, you got to pay (Aiyuk),” they echoed.

Others, meanwhile, chimed in with zingers like, “Can’t make a player play if he don’t want to, bub” and “How about, at some point you gotta pay him.”

How about , at some point you gotta pay him . — Trucker.Jay (@_truckerjay) August 29, 2024

49ers GM John Lynch: “At some point, you gotta play,” Aiyuk and fans: “At some point, you gotta PAY,” pic.twitter.com/3Z42udWOKK — Tom LeBronaldo (@LeBrady_Flex) August 29, 2024

Some fans even called out Lynch’s background, with one saying, “That’s crazy coming from a former football player! John should know he has to pay the player.” Others also chimed in:

And they call this man a HOF gm — BB (@BBlovesOranges) August 28, 2024

can’t make a player play if he don’t want to bub i think he’s cool off the 49ers — 6ixTimeChamp (@6ixTimeChamp) August 28, 2024

Fan opinions aside, Lynch made it clear — they expect Aiyuk at practice sooner rather than later. Even Head Coach Kyle Shanahan is on the same page, hoping to see the fifth-year wide receiver suited up and on the field.

Shanahan looking forward to Aiyuk’s return to practice

It certainly looks like the Aiyuk saga is set to heat up even more. On Wednesday, Aiyuk was nowhere to be seen, even though Shanahan had told Niners Nation on Tuesday that he hoped to see the receiver out there, even if it was just for some light work. He said:

“I hope that he’s out there practicing today. We’ll just have him go through individual things like that. Start having him run routes without quarterbacks. Probably won’t let him go against other guys.”

Aiyuk had earlier assured Shanahan that he was in game shape, but Shanahan wanted to see it with his own eyes before throwing him into the mix.

This is likely why Shanahan hinted during the press conference that even if Aiyuk shows up for practice, it won’t translate to an extension taking place. So, for now, fans are left with more questions than answers.