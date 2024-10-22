Brandon Aiyuk Injury Report: 49ers Insider Provides “Devastating” Update on WR’s Recovery

Kyle Shanahan’s worst fears have come true. 49ers star wideout Brandon Aiyuk will be spending the rest of the season on the sidelines, following the injury he suffered yesterday against the Chiefs.

The ASU Alum took a brutal hit to his right knee when Chamarri Conner tackled him hard and low. While Shanahan and fans hoped it would just be an MCL injury, that would only put him on the sidelines for a couple of weeks, the reality is much harsher.

Aiyuk suffers from torn ACL and MCL.

The 49ers’ insider Grant Cohn reported that Aiyuk has torn both his ACL and MCL. Not only that but there is suspected to be even more damage to his knee, which will require extensive rehab. This has pushed back his return to the field even farther than the beginning of next season. Cohn reported:

“Brandon Aiyuk almost certainly won’t be back for the beginning of the 2025 season. He could come back mid-way through it and there’s really no telling what kind of player he will be. This is a devastating injury that could affect the rest of his career.”

Not only will Aiyuk not be returning this season, but his return to pitch at the start of the 2025 season is also out of the question.

Moving forward the ASU Alum was going to be the bedrock of the Niners’ offense alongside Brock Purdy. With Deebo Samuel’s contract expiring next season, he was supposed to be their WR1. But such an injury puts a wrench in those plans, especially for the near future.

Christian McAffrey will be returning in the next few weeks but that also seems unlikely if he’s trying to avoid an ACL rupture. Deebo has missed games throughout his career. This is a team that seems to be disintegrating and it’s past its sell date.

But Aiyuk isn’t the only starter who will be out for the Niners as the team is going through the worst injury phase of Shanahan’s era.

49ers plagued with injuries in 2024

The season has been riddled with injuries and its effects have been visible on the field. Besides Aiyuk who is out for the season, the Niners also have George Kittle and Chris Conley out with a foot and ankle sprain, respectively.

Deebo is out with pneumonia while CMC has been out since the start of the season with Achilles tendonitis in both legs. He will likely return after the bye-week.

Dre Greenlaw, who tore his Achilles in last season’s Super Bowl, will return a few weeks after McCaffrey. Both kickers Jake Moody and Matthew Wright are also out.

In summary from Shanahan: Aiyuk: ACL + MCL tear (season)

Kittle: foot sprain (day-to-day)

Conley: ankle sprain (day-to-day)

Deebo Samuel: pneumonia (in hospital)

McCaffrey: Achilles (no setbacks, after bye likely)

Greenlaw: Achilles (no setbacks, a few weeks after CMC likely)… — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) October 21, 2024

Juan Jennings is also out with a hip injury but will be returning soon to take a big place in that receiving room. Veteran Defensive Tackle Javon Hargrave tore his right triceps against the Rams, and his season is likely over.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga tore the ligaments in his wrist against the Cardinals in a week 5 loss and won’t return before the November 10 game against Tampa Bay.

The 49ers have felt the full effect of these injuries and are currently 3-4 with the regular season almost half over. They did turn things around in the 2022 season but this time it seems unlikely given the extent of injuries.

It will take everything in their power to make the playoffs from here but even if that happens, they most likely won’t be making a deep run into the postseason.