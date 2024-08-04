Brandon Aiyuk Rumors: Two NFL Teams Become Frontrunners Amidst Stagnating Talks

The 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk have been locked in constant negotiations throughout the off-season. The receiver held out through OTAs and minicamps, seeking a favorable deal, but finally returned to training camp to avoid fines. This drawn-out saga might soon end, as rumors suggest the two sides have tabled an offer for the wideout, potentially putting an end to his wait.

According to NFL analyst Cam Marino, the Patriots, and the Browns are willing to trade for Aiyuk and are currently leading the race for him. Both franchises are willing to offer $30 million for the wideout.

The Steelers are also in the hunt for ASU Alum but New England and Cleveland are the possible destinations for Brandon. Nobody expects Aiyuk to stay in the Bay area for the 2024 season.

SCOOP: The Patriots and Browns are the front runners in trade discussions for 49ers star receiver Brandon Aiyuk, per a league source. Both teams are offering more than $30M. Though the Steelers are also in the mix, this should come down to the Patriots and the Browns. Aiyuk is… pic.twitter.com/KCYQr2CIVg — Cam Marino (@MarinoNFL) August 3, 2024

The 49ers have downplayed the situation, giving no updates on the situation, while stating that everything is normal with Aiyuk. The receiver greeted both Shanahan and Lynch enthusiastically, making the fans believe that an extension is on the cards. However, nothing has been finalized.

The Niners can still exercise the fifth-year option for $14.124 million on Aiyuk, making him stay with them for another season.

With Trent Williams also holding out for more guaranteed money on his contract or an extension, the Niners are in no position to pay $30 million to their star wideout. The franchise has already committed money to Kittle, McCaffrey, Bosa, Warner, Hargrave, Deebo, etc.

That being said, the fans refused to believe the news about Aiyuk’s departure from San Francisco. Many couldn’t fathom that the receiver would depart Super Bowl contenders for clubs like the Patriots and the Browns.

Fans disgruntled by Aiyuk potentially leaving San Fran

Some still seem to think that the Niners wouldn’t allow Aiyuk to leave and questioned the credibility of the source. One user mentioned that it would be a bad decision for Aiyuk to leave Super Bowl contenders for the Patriots or Browns just for a few extra million.

Others pointed out that since Brandon is not a free agent, the contracts those teams might offer the ASU alum don’t matter. It ultimately comes down to the compensation the 49ers want.

Who told you this lol — Alex ✞ (@GreatRajsel) August 3, 2024

Another chimed in and wrote,

The 49ers r not getting rid of him. Jesus Christ. Just stop — Keith mcclendon (@KeithMcclendo55) August 3, 2024

A user commented,

What is wrong with this dude?? CTE? Have to play in New England, gross, or with Watson in Cleveland (also gross) rather than take 3 million less and play for a Super Bowl. If he leaves he absolutely GETS what he deserves. — Edward Heim (@bogeygolfer9) August 3, 2024

Others said,

He’s not a free agent so it doesn’t matter what kind of contract they want to offer him. It’s about the picks the 49ers get in return. ‍♂️ — Mike Anello (@heckjeck) August 3, 2024

The 49ers could force Aiyuk to play for them on a 5th-year contract if they don’t get the compensation they want. The team is still in the Super Bowl window so keeping their top wideout might be a wise move.

However, if they feel the player could be a detriment and a negative presence in the locker room, they might let him go. The franchise also has to solve Trent Williams’s situation.

It will come down to who is more valuable if they take another shot towards the title. Even if he leaves, they still have Deebo, Juan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, Chris Conley, Trent Taylor, Danny Gray, Terique Owens, and Ronnie Bell to make for the loss.