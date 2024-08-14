Brandon Aiyuk to Join the Steelers? Antonio Brown Claims Aiyuk Not Interested in Staying in San Francisco

According to reports, if Brandon Aiyuk wishes to stay in San Francisco, the 49ers are ready to offer him a long-term deal. However, there’s also noise that the Pittsburgh Steelers are interested in acquiring Aiyuk. The ball is now in Aiyuk’s court and according to CTESPN’s Antonio Brown, he is not interested in any offers from the 49ers.

While there’s no official chatter around Aiyuk’s trade, Brown claims that the WR himself has told CTESPN that he will not be accepting any offers from the 49ers and will be making his way to Pittsburgh.

Brandon Aiyuk wants to be a Pittsburgh Steeler and will not accept any offer from the 49ers Source: Brandon Aiyuk #CTESPN CTESPN always has the scoop — AB (@AB84) August 13, 2024

Aiyuk is coming off a season where he notched a career-best 1,342 receiving yards in the 2023 season to help his team reach Super Bowl LVIII, where they lost to the Chiefs. If Aiyuk is traded to the Steelers, it will be a much-needed boost for QB Russell Wilson and the Steelers WR room, consisting of Roman Wilson, Calvin Austin III, and George Pickens.

On the other hand, even though Aiyuk is a vital cog for the 49ers, the presence of Deebo Samuels and Juan Jennings could ensure Kyle Shanahan’s men are in a manageable position. However, they will indeed miss the consistency of the talented wide receiver. As will the 49ers fanbase.

Fans react to Aiyuk’s potential Steelers move

It needs to be noted that the Aiyuk – Steelers development was a talking point from Tuesday after reports emerged that the 49ers are waiting for Aiyuk’s decision. While some fans weren’t ready to see Aiyuk go, and bemoaned his potential exit, some criticized the WR for opting for a much weaker team:

Imagine wanting to stay with Russ and Fields! 💩 — Snoop Von 💩 (@SnoopVonPoop) August 13, 2024

Wow, huge for the Steelers — ZP (@exitliq_) August 13, 2024

Fans also pointed out that the 49ers have made some major missteps this offseason, with the Aiyuk contract failure being one of them:

49ers window has closed. Season is already a dumpster fire. — THE FANTASY GOD (@THEFANTASYGOD13) August 13, 2024

Will Aiyuk go to the Steelers? There is no official confirmation on it at this point. However, it seems that hehas now limited his focus to two NFL teams – the 49ers and the Steelers. And, there is a high likelihood that he might choose the Steelers – if they agree to pay him a Justin Jefferson-like deal.