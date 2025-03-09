“I Met Him Through Tom Brady”: Antonio Brown Explains How He Worked With Tony Robbins for Mental Coaching

From quitting on the Bucs mid-game to his no-holds-barred behavior on Twitter (now X), Antonio Brown defines eccentricity. But behind his flamboyant exterior lies a side of AB that turned to mind coaching and visualization to elevate his game, courtesy of the legendary self-help guru Tony Robbins—a man he met through none other than his former QB, Tom Brady.

In his recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, the former Bucs wide receiver revealed how Robbins hypnotized him in an attempt to plant the seeds of success in his subconscious.

“He kind of hypnotized me a little bit. He just sank some stuff into my spirit. Like, ‘AB, go win the Super Bowl, see yourself like this,’” Brown told Rogan.

So, did Robbins simply whisper manifestations in Antonio Brown’s ears? According to the former WR, the self-help guru first put him to sleep, ensuring that Brown’s eyes were closed with all distractions blocked out. Robbins then sank “stuff” into Brown’s spirit, or simply put, he created an environment that allowed Brown to manifest success.

“Kind of like, you know, close your eyes, block out everything, and just bring in what he’s saying. He puts it in your spirit,” AB explained.

Robbins’ visualization attempts seemed to have helped Brown unlock the mental framework of a champion as he went on to win his only Super Bowl title with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did Brown win the Lombardi Trophy, but he also caught a pivotal TD in that game, delivering a well-around champion performance.

But as Brown noted, Brady was the architect of this success even before the season began, thanks to him linking AB up with the bestselling author. “I met him through Tom Brady,” Brown revealed, adding that Brady himself is a believer in Robbins’ methods.

For those who have followed Brady’s career closely, this isn’t surprising. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is known for his obsessive approach to mental conditioning, using everything from meditation to brain training apps to keep his focus razor-sharp. It seems like Brady’s secret to greatness was a lot more than his low carbohydrate diet and film study.

Coming back to Antonio Brown’s story, hearing it made Joe Rogan recall how he used Robbins’ literary works to learn more about making a career in comedy.

“Tony Robbins, right? I read his books when I was 21 years old. In 1988, I was reading his book, trying to figure out how to make it in comedy,” Rogan recounted.

Interestingly enough, it was the 65-year-old’s self-help cassettes and workbooks that helped Rogan prioritize his goals.

“I got this cassette thing—like a whole bunch of cassettes. Each one had workbooks, and you were supposed to fill out stuff, set goals, and all these different things. He’s got legit, great information.”

From Michael Jordan to Tom Brady, Tony Robbins’ work as a motivational speaker and mental conditioner has propelled many athletes to success. And now we know, that Brown is yet another product of Robbins’ elite coaching skills.

While Antonio Brown seemed very casual about his interaction with Robbins, looking back at his Super Bowl-winning moment, it’s hard to ignore the possibility that the self-help maestro’s words were more than just inspiration—they were a prophecy that came true.