Brandon Aiyuk’s Right Knee Injury: Concern for ACL and MCL Sprain; Recovery Timeline Explained

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) walks on the field before the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi’s Stadium. Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Things went from bad to worse for the San Francisco 49ers as they lost yet another one of their important playmakers. The Niners not only left game week 7 with another loss against the Chiefs but also lost another offensive weapon in Brandon Aiyuk. The reports coming out indicate ACL and MCL Sprain in his right knee.

Towards the end of the first half, QB Brock Purdy threw a pass on a crossing route to Aiyuk, who caught it and then attempted to advance down the field. However, during his attempt, Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner tackled him hard and low, hitting his right knee. Aiyuk clutched his leg and was immediately ushered off the field.

Replays revealed the severity of the impact, sparking concern among fans—and rightly so. The recently minted member of the $30 million wideout club may have sustained a serious ligament injury, potentially ending his season depending on the extent of the damage.

If it’s an MCL Sprain, he would likely spend 2-4 weeks on the sidelines. However, if it’s an MCL sprain + full-blown ACL tear, he will likely be out for 10-12 months. HC Kyle Shanahan, who spoke with the media, fears that it might be the latter.

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Injury R knee injury – Concern for significant ligament injury Immediately ruled out, carted off & direct force to knee Best Case: MCL sprain (2-4 wks) Worst Case: ACL+ (10-12 months If ACL, team likely already knows #FTTB pic.twitter.com/XpsmWK6OSU — Sebastian Fearon DPT, CSCS, OCS (@TheDegenDoc) October 20, 2024

Both Deebo Samuel and Juan Jennings missed today’s game against the Chiefs due to illness and a hip injury, respectively. Christian McCaffrey has also been sidelined since the start of the season. Despite Brock Purdy’s strong performances without his star weapons, their absence was evident today.

He struggled to find rhythm with the rest of the offense, throwing three interceptions and passing for just 212 yards—most of which came during garbage time.

In their absence, the Niners would have to rely on George Kittle, returning rookie Ricky Pearsall, Jacob Cowing, Ronnie Bell, and Chris Conley.

This marks the fourth loss of the 49ers’ 2024 season, leaving them 3-4. Meanwhile, their Super Bowl opponents from last year, the Chiefs, remain undefeated. The 49ers’ chances of making the playoffs this time around continue to deteriorate every week.