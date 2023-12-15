Brandon Staley Had an Objective Answer to His Coaching Future With the Chargers After Harrowing TNF Loss

Dec 3, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley watches a play against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Just over 96 hours after a 3-0 loss in the lowest-scoring indoor NFL game against Minnesota, the Las Vegas Raiders dominated the Los Angeles Chargers 63-21. The Chargers faced a disappointing outcome, suffering a 42-point halftime score to a Raiders team missing key players and led by an interim coach and general manager. Amidst these challenges, Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley finds himself under intense scrutiny and criticism.

Staley faced fierce scrutiny from fans in his third season as head coach of the Chargers. Amidst the team’s fifth loss in six games, some supporters are vocal about wanting a change. Even former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman didn’t mince words while speaking on the Amazon broadcast’s halftime show. The three-time All-Pro suggested that the players appeared to have given up on the team and looked ready for a break.

“They should fire him at halftime Just say, ‘Hey, we’ve got an Uber X carpool outside and we’ll send you on your way.’ Because right now, I’ve never seen a team come out this uninspired.”

Richard Sherman echoed global sentiments and just like the fans, he blamed Brandon Staley for the Chargers’ struggles. He went as far as demanding Staley’s departure before the second half began.

Uncertain about his future, Brandon Staley couldn’t confirm whether he’ll be the head coach on Friday. However, when he asked if he deserved to continue as the Chargers’ coach after the saddening loss, he firmly responded with a “Yes.”

The social media was buzzing with fire Brandon Staley memes. However, Los Angeles players like Khalil Mack and Derwin James stepped up to support their head coach in the face of criticism.

Brandon Staley Remains Focused on the Chargers’ Remaining Season

Brandon Staley too defended his position as the Chargers’ coach after the game. He highlighted the team’s potential and his coaching philosophy as he expressed belief in his abilities. Staley then shifted the focus from himself to the team’s collective pain. He pointed out the need for rest and preparation for the upcoming challenge against Buffalo.

“I know what I’ve done here for three years and I know what I put into this and I know that we’re capable of going. I know the type of coach that I am. I believe in myself but again this isn’t about me.” per his Post-Game interview.

Staley did acknowledge the game as where everything went wrong. All three phases faltered, added the HC, marking a collective struggle despite a talented team. The defeat makes the Chargers drop to a 5-9 this season.

Staley faces the added pressure of no playoff wins with a record of 24-24 in three seasons. The Chargers have rarely fired coaches midseason, making a notable exception in 1998 with Kevin Gilbride. Now, following a humiliating prime-time loss, the looming question is whether the Spanos family’s stance on coaching changes will be influenced.