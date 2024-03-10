LA Chargers Trade Rumors: Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa on the Trade Market For Cap Space?

The Los Angeles Chargers are facing a challenging decision due to their high cap liabilities, which exceed the NFL’s set cap space. Now they are faced with the choice of cutting some of their star veterans who have large salaries in 2024.

According to Dianna Russini of the Athletic, the Chargers are considering trading two of their star players, specifically defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Khalil Mack. Moreover, many NFL teams have already shown interest, while others are waiting to see if the Chargers will release them instead of trading them.

The Chargers might consider releasing Joey Bosa due to several factors. Firstly, despite signing a lucrative contract in 2020, injuries have limited his availability.

He has missed 20 games in the last two seasons which raises concerns for him to contribute consistently in the field. Moreover, Bosa’s contract includes a massive base salary of $15 million in 2024, along with a $7 million roster bonus if he remains with the team by March 15.

On the other hand, Khalil Mack will hit free agency after the upcoming season, and according to his current contract, he will receive a $17.55 million base salary and a $5.5 million roster bonus in 2024. While the 32-year-old Mack has been healthy and productive, his growing age too is a concern that makes him a potential candidate for release or trade.

Both the players have been doing exceptionally well in the recent season. Bosa however played just nine games last season but still managed to record 6.5 sacks. Moreover, Mack etched his name as one of the best linebackers as he recorded his career-high 17 sacks performance last season.

With a new head coach, Jim Harbaugh, and a promising young quarterback in Justin Herbert, the Chargers are looking to revamp their entire team. They see the salaries of Bosa and Mack as a burden for their salary cap, especially if they want to bring in new players or address other team needs.

LA Chargers Salary Cap 2024

The Los Angeles Chargers got some positive news when the NFL raised the 2024 salary cap to $255.4 million, up $30.6 million from last season’s $224.8 million. This boost offers some relief, but the team still finds themselves over $21 million above the salary cap.

With the start of the New League Year approaching on March 13, all NFL teams must ensure they are under the salary cap by then. The Chargers have the option to achieve this by cutting or trading Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, which could save them $14 million and $23 million, respectively.

Furthermore, the team could explore other avenues to free up cap space. Players like Mike Williams and Keenan Allen with potential savings of $20 million and $23.1 million respectively, might be considered for trades or cuts.

Additionally, cutting Eric Kendricks could save the Chargers $6.5 million. Ultimately, with these potential moves, the Chargers could be free from their salary cap burden and position themselves for a successful offseason.