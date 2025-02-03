“About to Be More Insane Than Luka Trade”: NFL Fans React as Myles Garrett Requests Trade From the Browns

Myles Garrett has been a beast during his time in Cleveland, despite the Browns being a bottom-tier team. He has undoubtedly given the franchise that drafted him his all, even holding the record for career sacks. He’s also the first player to ever record 14 sacks in four straight seasons. However, in eight seasons, Garrett has only reached the playoffs twice, never making it to the Super Bowl. Frustrated, he’s now decided enough is enough and officially requested a trade from the team this morning.

Advertisement

Garrett is known to be one of the friendlier giants in the NFL. He came into the league as the #1 overall pick and has owned opposing offensive lines ever since. His teammates describe him as approachable and respectful of the game. That’s why it wasn’t surprising to see him request a trade the way he did.

Garrett decided to pen a long, heartfelt note to the Dog-pound in Cleveland after requesting the trade. He talked about how his ultimate goal as a player has always been winning a Super Bowl. And while he’s grown to love Cleveland and the community over the years, he won’t allow himself to become complacent.

Myles Garrett has requested a trade. His statement: pic.twitter.com/yx5Q9Exa0V — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 3, 2025

Garrett ended his post by writing, “I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns.”

And with that, they’re off! As a horse race announcer would say. But seriously, it wouldn’t be surprising if over half of the league is drafting up potential trade ideas for Garrett right now. He’s a game-wrecker, and would instantly elevate any Super Bowl-contending team to an automatic favorite. Imagine if the Lions, Ravens, or Commanders landed him.

Fans reacted to the news as expected, with some bashing the franchise for its incompetence. Cleveland is often regarded as a disaster around the league. The QB situation has been a mess, and heading into 2025, they’ll be looking at a major revamp — not something anyone with Super Bowl aspirations wants to see. Many netizens also had fun speculating where Garrett could end up.

Howie Roseman… you know the drill pic.twitter.com/X4l39oFbo9 — Philly Fly (@thephillyfly) February 3, 2025

Tampa Bay here he comes pic.twitter.com/KRtLFJINFy — Mighty Matt (@HskrsStarsBucs) February 3, 2025

One fan compared the upcoming trade package to the Luka Doncic deal between the Mavericks and the Lakers that broke sports Twitter over the weekend.

this trade is about to be more insane than the luka trade — JeffThrow (@jeffthrowcards) February 3, 2025

Even Robert Griffin III chimed in, suggesting the Bills should be in full pursuit of Garrett.

The Buffalo Bills should doing everything they can to trade for Myles Garrett, who just requested a trade from the Browns. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 3, 2025

It’s been a wild weekend of sports trades and rumors between this and the Luka deal. Franchise staples are now being shipped out like a delivery service. It makes for exciting theories and rumors about potential landing spots.

Adam Schefter posted about a trade from the past that we can compare this to, as it’s been a while since a player of Garrett’s caliber requested a trade. The best comparison is the Khalil Mack deal from 2018. At the time, Mack was 27 and returned two first-round picks, a third, and a sixth-rounder. With Garrett being 29, he could fetch a similar asking price.

A potential trade comp: When 27-year-old Khalil Mack was traded from Oakland to Chicago, the Bears gave up two first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a sixth-round pick for Mack, a second-round pick, and a conditional fifth-round pick. The 29-year-old Myles Garrett, coming… https://t.co/BPPVMYJFbv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 3, 2025

One thing is for sure: you can’t ever forecast when the sports world is going to go haywire. All of a sudden, big names are being tossed around in trades in multiple sports. Who knows where Garrett ends up? All we do know is that the team that gets him will become everyone’s Super Bowl darling next season.