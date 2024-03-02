Brenden Rice’s Tattoos Explained: Jerry Rice’s WR Son Reveals the Emotional Tale Behind His Inked Arm

Growing up, Brenden Rice had a strained relationship with his father Jerry Rice. His early years of childhood lacked a father figure. Brenden and Jerry at one point barely even talked. Despite these troubled dynamics, post Rice and his first wife Mitchel’s divorce, Brenden and Jerry worked hard on their relationship and today share a close bond. Jerry now is a regular at Brenden’s games and is constantly seen guiding his son. Brenden also has a great rapport with his step-siblings. His tattoos are a testament to this fact.

In a recent video by the NFL’s social media team, Branden Rice decoded all his tattoos and their meanings. The tattoo on the inside of his left arm is a scene from The Lion King when Simba looks into the water and sees his father Mufasa in his reflection. Brenden revealed that this is a great metaphor for him to explain his relationship and resemblance with his father. On his left forearm, he has tattoos of his siblings along with all his birthdays. He explained,

“So first with this right here, this is the lion king when Simba looks into the water and sees Mufasa within his reflection, it’s just me and my dad. Just looking at him and seeing myself within him, it’s kind of crazy to see a resemblance and just some of the characteristics that we both have. I have my brothers and my sisters and all birthdays…”

Brenden’s left forearm also houses an inspirational quote that reads ‘Success is not inherited, it’s earned’. Right above, his biceps is a chess piece with the “I Am” written. Coming back to his right arm, he has his number 2 jersey miniature looking up to his dad in football gear. This tattoo tells us how much he idolizes his father. On his calf and legs, he has a Trojan tattoo and an activist tattoo.

” I have a tattoo that says ‘success is not inherited, it’s earned’. Then I got my number 2. Got a chess piece with the “I Am”. Me looking up to my dad just as a little kid. And honestly, just like, envisioning myself in the moment just in any type of jersey. And then I got a Trojan tattoo and then I got an activist tattoo.”

It’s truly heartwarming to see Brenden and Jerry’s relationship blossom so well. The Trojan WR adores his father and if reports are to be believed, he will soon follow his father’s steps with a move to the 49ers imminent.

Will Brenden Rice Make it to San Francisco?

Jerry Rice is a certified legend for the San Francisco 49ers. The Super Bowl XXIII MVP is a record holder in every important receiving mark in the 49ers’ history. For starters, he has 22,895 receiving yards, the most 1,000-yard receiving seasons (14), and a whopping 208 Touchdowns in his storied career for the 49ers. He also has been on three back-to-back Super Bowls with the 49ers making him a bonafide legend for them. Safe to say, Brendan Rice has huge shoes to fill in his NFL career.

As per reports, the San Francisco 49ers are interested in signing Brenden Rice this draft pick. If the draft pick projections are to be believed, the Trojan player is set to be a third-round selection. So it is highly likely that we might see the 49ers use one of their two third-round picks on him. The Trojan WR was ecstatic about the prospects of joining his father’s team. Brenden recently had a meeting with the 49ers where they discussed in length how the WR can help the 49ers in their Super Bowl journey this season.

“I was ecstatic,” Brenden Rice said of his meeting with the 49ers. “Just to go ahead and go back and forth over some topics [like] how I could get better, how I could contribute to the 49ers team and just to be a part of where my dad left my legacy at.”

Brenden Rice to the 49ers is not just a sentimental pick. Rice has been putting in impressive performances in college football for the Trojans. In the last four years, Rice has recorded an impressive 111 catches for 1821 yards and 21 TDs. His best season came in his senior year when he caught 45 balls under 800 yards and 12 touchdowns. Moreover, he also shares a good rapport with Brock Purdy having grown up and played together with him in childhood. Brenden Rice to the 49ers makes sense in all ways.