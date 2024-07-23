Brett Veach Reveals How Chiefs Discovered Patrick Mahomes During Texas Tech vs. LSU Game

In just six years, Patrick Mahomes has not only established himself as a generational quarterback but has also turned the Chiefs into a dynasty. While Mahomes has worked hard to achieve this level of success, he has also been fortunate to have the support of an organization like the Chiefs. Interestingly, the organization took its first chance on him in 2017 during the scouting process, and much of the credit goes to the current GM, Brett Veach.

Advertisement

During his recent appearance on ‘The GM Shuffle,’ Veach recalled the exact moment they discovered Mahomes. It all began in his early years with the franchise when Veach was just a scout. He was tasked with reviewing footage to find a good tackle in a bowl game between Texas Tech and LSU.

While he was able to scout the unnamed tackle, he was even more captivated by the QB. So, when it was time for Veach to revisit the tackle, he instead focused on Mahomes, and the rest, as they say, is history.

“You’re kind of watching the tackle, but you’re getting kind of tuned into the whole game. You see, a couple of throws early on. Then all of a sudden, you’re not watching the tackle, you’re watching the quarterback. [Now], instead of going back and watching another game on the tackle, you’re watching another game on the quarterback.”

Veach was absolutely captivated by the way Mahomes handled himself on the field. Interestingly, he even jokingly told Andy Reid at the time that he might have found the organization’s next quarterback. Looking back, Veach finds it somewhat baffling that things unfolded exactly as he envisioned, and then some.

As the conversation progressed, Veach also mentioned the next steps taken after Mahomes was drafted and how Coach Reid played a crucial role in developing the rookie into a franchise QB.

The True Impact of Andy Reid on Patrick Mahomes

Veach often gets asked why the Chiefs didn’t play Mahomes in his rookie year, and during the interview, the GM revealed that Coach Reid’s plan was to develop him first. Reid had the foresight to ensure that Mahomes could learn under Alex Smith, who had two terrific seasons in 2015 and 2016.

While most coaches would have thrown Mahomes into the fire given his potential, Reid made sure Mahomes remained on the bench until he was ready to earn his spot at the helm.

“Coach’s plan was set in stone: This kid’s going to come in here and he’s going to learn. Talent-wise, I’m sure he can go out there and do can stuff, but I wanna prepare him not just physically but mentally for what an NFL season is like.”

With the guidance Mahomes received from Reid, he was able to rise above the ranks of other QBs. His brilliance has been clearly nurtured by an organization like the Chiefs. Now, it remains to be seen how far the QB can go in the coming seasons. For 2024, he will be focused on the three-peat, something no other franchise has been able to achieve.