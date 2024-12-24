mobile app bar

“I Guarantee He Could’ve Reached Out to Travis Hunter Privately”: Coach JB Bashes Dez Bryant for Tweet About Hunter’s Relationship; Likens Him to Ryan Clark

Ayush Juneja
Published

Travis Hunter and Dez Bryant

On left- Travis Hunter and on right- Dez Bryant. Credit- Imagn Images

Yesterday, Shedeur Sanders took to X to call out those trying to exploit Travis Hunter’s success for their gain. The Colorado QB directly addressed celebrities and influencers using Hunter to boost their social media. Now, Coach JB has taken to bashing those who have jumped on the hate wagon to dole out free life advice to Hunter.

Chief among those was Dez Bryant, whom Coach JB called out for not directly reaching out to Hunter, and instead using his platform to express his opinion in public. The legendary JUCO coach reacted to the Travis Hunter situation on The Realest Show and said, 

“These guys are all connected in the same circle. Dez Bryant played for the Cowboys. I guarantee he had Deion Sanders’s number. I guarantee he could have reached out to Travis Hunter privately and told him what he tweeted out publicly.”

What prompted this from Coach JB was Bryant’s reaction to Shedeur defending Hunter and calling out those who have been using his name to chase clout on the internet. After Shedeur’s tweet, Bryant took to X to say,

“Forever love for you and Travis, but I can almost guarantee that nobody would have said anything if she hadn’t disrespected him publicly on social media.  I’m happy to see people including myself, come to his defense..It’s been way too many negative stories about athletes and the wrong women. I’m speaking from experience and a genuine place.”

Dez stressed that former athletes like him aren’t the bad guys for trying to defend Hunter and protect him before the situation becomes uglier.

Brown agreed with Shedeur, stating that Dez is trying to benefit from the situation at Travis’s expense and using it to further his brand. He compared the former Cowboys WR’s tactics to that of Ryan Clark who has been in a battle of words with Pat McAfee and Aaron Rodgers.

Coach JB believes people with something constructive and meaningful to say always do it in private and Bryant should have done that with help from Deion or Shedeur.

Brown stated that while he would love to talk personally with Hunter, it wouldn’t be about his situation with Leanna Lenee. He stressed a grown man like Travis should make his own decisions, whether they’re right or wrong.

Amidst all the negativity surrounding their relationship, Travis Hunter and his fiancée have stepped back from all social media.

