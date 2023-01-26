NFL Analyst Rich Eisen Provides Most ‘Thorough’ Injury Update on Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes’ injury has become quite the sensation in the NFL community. As the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Championship game, many wonder how the Chiefs will fare with an injured signal caller. One analyst has a unique means of providing an update on Mahomes’ injury. The analyst in question is none other than Rich Eisen.

On his show, Eisen attempts to draw conclusions about Mahomes’ ankle by dissecting the footage of his press conference. Of course, the entire segment is meant to have a humorous nature, and not much is said on a serious note. “Mahomes looked to his right, answered questions… [answered] questions to his left. It looked like he was swaying a little bit. So that means it’s at some point he was putting pressure on that right ankle,” he noted.

There is a punchline coming, though. He said, “He walked away to his left. Now what that means to me, is that the exit to the room was to his left,” sparking mild laughter among his co-hosts.

He also dissected a video of Mahomes’ ankle as he walked down the podium and into the backroom. This session is really hilarious, as the hosts discuss the various reactions he might have after suffering excruciating pain for almost 15 minutes. Eisen even goes on to say that Mahomes would have just collapsed as soon as he was out of sight.

Although, Eisen makes a very important point in the midst of all the fun and games. He says if Mahomes’ high ankle injury was bad enough, he’d be walking around in crutches. Since he’s able to walk without much pain, Eisen predict’s Mahomes will play against the Bengals.

Patrick Mahomes gets a chance to exact revenge against the Bengals

Patrick Mahomes will be definitely looking forward to playing on Sunday. This matchup gives him and the Chiefs the perfect opportunity to get revenge for last season’s heartbreaking defeat.

With the pain of that defeat fresh in their mind, and their relatively high experience in playoffs, the Chiefs will be charged up to crush their opponents.

However, the Bengals come into this game having got the better of the Chiefs three times in a row before this. This means the Chiefs are facing a team that might just have them all figured out. Whether the Chiefs will be demoralized by this is unsure. However, it will definitely be a morale booster for the Bengals.

Who will come out on top and clinch this season’s AFC title? Will the Bengals mow down their foes? Or will the Chiefs kill another big cat this month?

