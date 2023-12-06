“That Was the Plan”: Deion Sanders Responds to Multiple Coaches Resigning From Colorado to Move to Other Programs

The debut season for Deion Sanders with the Colorado Buffaloes was unbelievably tumultuous. The chaos appeared to have delayed itself as the season ended with the Buffs making a 4-8 departure. This ended rather quickly as the offseason brought in more whirlwinds as a series of high-profile coaches departed from the team, as well as recruits de-committing.

One of the most notable exits was the resignation of TE Coach Tim Brewster. He left a heartwarming note before leaving Sanders’ side, calling him an ‘amazing man and leader’. Reportedly, he has now joined the Charlotte team as a TE coach and associate head coach.

Shortly after Tim Brewster’s exit, Nick Williams, one of the best defensive coaches bid goodbye to the Colorado Buffaloes. He made sure to thank Deion Sanders in his exit note highlighting his unwavering support, as he thanked Prime for making him a ‘better coach and better man’.

Sean Lewis, who suffered a demotion at the hands of Prime, also landed a new job in San Diego. All of this appeared to be a domino effect that added to the concerns of the team. However, Deion Sanders had a different take on the matter as he answered questions about their exit.

Deion Sanders Says Coaching Staff Leaving Part of the Plan

Prime Effect is a masterful man and his prowess in sports is not unknown. In a revelation that struck hearts, Deion Sanders revealed that the continued exits of beloved coaching staff was in fact a planned move.

In his time on 247 Sports, Deion Sanders made talked about the details of the departures. A tweet by NoSkoZone captured Coach Prime, who took no time to answer questions about the resignations, saying, “That was the plan!” indicating the coaches’ decision to leave as career growth and not desertion.

Prime Time explained his story centralising the idea of growth behind the exits. Continuing the description he said,

“When you leave as a head coach and come as a coordinator, don’t you think you have plans to grow up and leave again.”

Sanders is sure one to elevate as he has been known to value nothing more than persevering. He encouraged the coaching staff to move on and keep shining in their future endeavors. The Buffs HC also added that he was happy for each of them in the segment.

”Coach Lewis did a phenomenal job in the time that he was able to do his job. I’m happy for him. I’m happy for Nick going to Louisville and prospering. I’m happy for Brew. I’m happy for these guys.”

The confirmation that the resignations were cordial as the exit notes already suggested gave a breath of relief to the Buffaloes fans. However, even as Coach Prime appeared happy for the staff, there is no doubt that the team needs better men to lead them. Warren Sapp’s induction into the team has brought some relief, even as the former staff left in search of greener pastures.