Matthew Stafford Wins MVP: Kelly Stafford Surprises Rams QB With Most Valuable Dad Award

Matthew Stafford may have been named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player on Thursday night, but the most meaningful moment of his evening came from home. Before the Los Angeles Rams quarterback accepted the league’s highest individual honor at NFL Honors, his wife Kelly and their four daughters surprised him with a homemade video tribute.

In the video, each girl shared what she loves most about her father. The video ended with the family crowning Stafford their “Most Valuable Dad” and presenting him with an MVD award, creating an emotional centerpiece for what would become one of the most memorable nights of his career.

The tribute quickly resonated with fans and media alike, reinforcing Stafford’s reputation as a devoted family man whose priorities extend far beyond football. While MVP trophies are rare and prestigious, the MVD recognition offered a more personal glimpse into how his daughters view him away from stadium lights and national broadcasts.

Later in the night, Stafford officially claimed his first career MVP award, edging out New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye in a closely contested race. The honor capped a remarkable late-career resurgence for the former Detroit Lions star, who revitalized his career after being traded to Los Angeles in 2021. More than a decade into his NFL journey, Stafford’s continued excellence has defied expectations and reaffirmed his place among the league’s elite.

Stafford arrived at the ceremony alongside Kelly and their daughters, with the family drawing attention on the red carpet in coordinated black outfits that matched his all-black tuxedo.

When Stafford took the stage to accept the award, his family joined him, creating one of the night’s most emotional moments. During his speech, he also appeared to confirm that he plans to return for another season, closing with the words, “So I’ll see you guys next year.” The remark was met with cheers and was widely interpreted as reassurance for Rams fans amid ongoing speculation about his future.

Kelly Stafford, who hosts the popular podcast The Morning After, has long been open about the challenges of raising a young family while her husband navigates the pressures of professional football. Last season, she shared that she and the girls traveled to support Stafford in a playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings despite a serious illness moving through the household.

She admitted feeling conflicted about the decision, questioning whether it was responsible to travel under those circumstances, but ultimately chose to go after encouragement from other Rams families.

Recalling the experience, Kelly highlighted her daughters’ commitment to their father and the team. “This girl,” she said of one daughter, “in the middle of her pukes in the bathroom, ‘Mommy, are we still winning?’” The moment underscored how deeply football has become woven into their family life.

Kelly has also consistently credited Stafford with being the stabilizing presence in their home. In an interview with E! News, she described him as a calming force who helps balance her high-energy personality and daily stress. She has repeatedly emphasized that, despite his public image and professional success, he remains grounded in his role as a husband and father.

“He always puts my daughters and myself first,” Kelly said. “If we all asked him to retire, he would do it. He shows up for us.”

That perspective was reflected most clearly in the “Most Valuable Dad” surprise, which framed the entire night through the lens of family. While Stafford left NFL Honors with the league’s most prestigious individual award and confirmation that he intends to return next season, the MVD tribute served as a reminder that his greatest accomplishments may not appear in any record book.