Jason Whitlock Goes on a Rant After Travis Kelce’s Fade Haircut Gets Linked to Black History

Travis Kelce has had an eventful February so far. While the month started with his girlfriend Taylor Swift making history at the Grammy’s and Kelce qualifying for the Super Bowl, the KC Chiefs Tight End somehow has been in the news for a haircut. Recently, a New York Times article reported an increase in barbershops for the buzz cut fade hairstyle. The author attributed this rise to the “Travis Kelce” factor as the TE has sported this look for a while now.

The author’s claims were not taken well by the Black community. The buzz cut fade has been a staple haircut choice for a lot of people in the Black community over the years. Thus crediting Travis Kelce for inventing the cut felt unfair to a section of the community. While a majority of the community was shocked and disheartened by the claims, former NFL player and popular columnist Jason Whitlock felt differently.

As per the ace podcaster, the worst part about the whole incident was a section of media connecting it to Black History Month. Whitlock found it ridiculous that there is a discourse around haircut credit stealing amidst the black community.

“Somehow, if someone else references that haircut, you’re stealing credit from black people. Is that really important? Is that really connected to black history, the fade haircut? Should that be taught in some schools? Are we that shallow and stupid? But this is the kind of idolatry and division and false emotions and cosplay that Black History Myth Month promotes. This is why racial idolatry and white idolatry is not good.”

The journalist was livid that Black History Month was being dragged down to trivial discussions like a haircut rather than celebrating the struggles of their past and achievements. The KC Chiefs Tight End attributed the same in his latest press appearance.

Travis Kelce is Discontent With The “Ridiculous” Claims

Speaking at the media day of Super Bowl LVIII, Travis Kelce immediately shot down the claims of him inventing the fade. “It’s absolutely ridiculous,” said the TE lividly. The KC Chiefs star also felt that this was a deliberate ploy by a few to put him in a negative light considering the timing of the article. Kelce re-emphasized that he had nothing to do with the claims. “And to do it on Feb. 1, they throw me into the wolves like that. That was messed up, man. I don’t want anything to do with that one, man.”

The KC Chiefs star then shared that he didn’t invent the haircut. All he did was ask for it. It was a regular barbershop visit for the TE. “It’s a two on top and a nice high-to-mid fade with a taper in the back. I didn’t invent that. I just asked for it,” said Kelce.