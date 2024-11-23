Brittany Mahomes Pours Love on Kylie Kelce’s Pregnancy Announcement Post After Hitting the Gym

Oct 27, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds daughter Sterling Mahomes during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Kelce family is adding another girl to the squad! Kylie and Jason Kelce announced Friday that they’re expecting another girl in an Instgram post. And pregnant Brittany Mahomes seems thrilled for the Kelces.

Advertisement

Brittany congratulated the expecting parents. Brittany, who is expecting her third child with NFL QB Patrick Mahomes, commented on their announcement, “Ahhh Congrats you guys!!!” with a white heart emoji.

Brittany Mahomes, Donna Kelce, Erin Andrews, all are showering love on Kylie.. Another Kelce on the way!!! pic.twitter.com/l6fYV3XvvL — NFL World, What's Up?? (@Whats_Up_NFL) November 23, 2024

She congratulated the couple just hours after she showed off her own pregnancy workout routine. Brittany seems to be working really hard to stay fit and healthy while pregnant with her third child.

In a story she posted on Instagram, the former soccer player can be seen hitting the gym in a black number. Brittany doesn’t shy away from working out or lifting heavy during her pregnancies and this time, she’s continuing the tradition. In her Instagram story, she could be seen squatting some pretty serious weight even as she showed off her pregnancy belly.

As for Kylie and Jason, they announced their pregnancy in their signature humorous style. Already parents to three girls, they made the announcement in a post where their three daughters donned matching sweaters with “Big Sister” embroidered on them.

The three girls show a range of emotions, with Wyatt looking in disbelief as she cupped her hands to her head. Elliotte smiling wide for the camera, and Bennett was straight-up crying.

“I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister,” a pregnant Kylie wrote in the Instagram caption. “At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page! ‍♀️”

The announcement got an outpouring of love from the NFL world, with the Philadelphia Eagles account congratulating the couple. Journalist Erin Andrews also seemed thrilled for the expecting couple as she commented, “Omg Congrats.”

The official account for Jason and Travis Kelce’s podcast, New Heights, wrote: “Congratulations to the whole fam.”Donna Kelce, the proud grandmother of three wrote, “Love it!!!,” with fire emojis and heart-eyes.