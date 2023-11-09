Brittany Mahomes Reportedly Playing Cupid For Taylor Swift’s Bestie Sophie Turner, Trying To Make Her a Chiefs Wag

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Patrick Mahomes, has been recently spotted with actress Sophie Turner. It instantly sparked several headlines as the actress released a statement of separation from her husband, Joe Jonas. Reportedly, Brittany is trying to make the best of the situation by choosing to play cupid for Turner, expanding the Chiefs’ WAGs circle.

Advertisement

Brittany was also seen with her new BFF, Taylor Swift, who is rumored to be dating the Chiefs’ tight end, Travis Kelce. The 12-time Grammy winner’s presence with the NFL girl gang has intrigued the fans enough to bring them into the limelight. The defending champs are also flourishing with the newfound support from all corners.

As per US Magazine, Brittany would ‘love to set her (Sophie Turner) up’ after the actress’ separation this year. Sophie and Taylor share a friendship that dates back a few years and has now developed a close tie with Brittany.

Advertisement

Sophie’s split with singer Joe Jonas started making headlines as the duo uploaded a shared message of separation via social media. The two reportedly have a prenup and were ‘living separate lives for months’ before the news was officially announced.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw2ajwruv0i/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

This was followed by a custody battle for their two children, who were to leave for their ‘habitual residence’ in England. They mutually agreed on November 2 to let the children spend equal time in both the U.S. and the U.K.

Brittany Mahomes Excited to Set Up ‘Doll’ Sophie Turner

According to newly surfaced reports, Brittany hopes to introduce Sophie Turner to new people, preferably someone from the Chiefs’ roster. This development has created an intense buzz, and the fans are all in for Turner to hit it off with one of Travis Kelce’s friends.

Notably, the actress was recently spotted in a Chiefs game alongside Taylor, reportedly with the motive of meeting new people. US Magazine reported,

Advertisement

“One of the reasons she [went] to the Chiefs game with Taylor is because she’s newly single and Travis has a lot of single friends who play in the NFL,” reports US Magazine.

Brittany has high hopes for Turner’s better chances of dating a Chiefs star, as she considers the actress a ‘doll’. Their times together have intrigued the Chiefs’ QB’s wife enough to keep her in her WAGs circle. Also, Turner’s time with Taylor’s gang—Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and Cara Delevingne—has brought her closer to the group.

As the WAGS circle for the Chiefs’ star is on the rise, much attention is gained by the Kansas City Chiefs. They have the most assorted cheerleaders who add the needed enthusiasm for the team.