“I heard Aaron Rodgers had some rifts with his last head coach, so maybe he can come pick one out”: Cameron Jordan makes his recruiting pitch for Packers QB amidst Sean Payton stepping down

Aaron Rodgers’ may have played his last game in Green Bay. And if that is the case, Saints DE Cameron Jordan is making his pitch for the future HOFer.

The Green Bay Packers have a ton of holes to address heading into 2022, and Aaron Rodgers is just one of them. All-Pro wideout Davante Adams is set to hit free agency, the team is almost $40M over the salary cap and it would be surprising if Jordan Love did not start expecting more playing time. And all of this is ignoring everything that has gone through between Rodgers’ and the Packer front office.

Aaron Rodgers weighs in on his future with the Packers. pic.twitter.com/fBsMFiXnrb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 23, 2022



So a move away from Green Bay for Aaron Rodgers will not be surprising to many. But a move to New Orleans might be. And Cam Jordan is trying to change that.

Cameron Jordan made his recruiting pitch for Aaron Rodgers to come to New Orleans.

On a recent episode of ESPN’s Get Up, Saints DE Cameron Jordan made a public appeal to Aaron Rodgers to get him to come to New Orleans.

“I heard he had some rifts with his last head coach, so I’m just saying, maybe come pick one out! I’m not sure what kind of, like, access top tier quarterbacks get, I’m a defensive end I just worry about hitting the next quarterback,” “He can get with Gayle Benson, Mickey Loomis [and talk it out]. I’m not sure what access top-tier quarterbacks get. I’m a defensive end, I just worry about hitting the next quarterback. But quarterbacks usually have more executive say than defensive players. So I’m just saying this could help us out in the long run.”

Saints DE Cam Jordan has a pitch for Aaron Rodgers to come to New Orleans 👀⬇️ @camjordan94 “I heard he had some rifts with his last head coach, so I’m just saying, maybe come pick one out [in New Orleans]!” pic.twitter.com/Uw0RQwX1DF — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 27, 2022

Rodgers might be leaving Green Bay after getting back-to-back MVP’s. So it should be interesting to see how the future pans out for both Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

