Russell Wilson’s Absence Boosts Justin Fields as 2024 Starter

The Pittsburgh Steelers started their 2024 training camp without starting QB Russell Wilson, sidelined with a calf injury. This, as expected, resulted in backup Justin Fields receiving all the reps. Using the spotlight to his advantage, Fields has impressed both fans and pundits, leading to increased speculation about him potentially assuming the starting role.

For some Steelers fans, having 25-year-old Fields as the starter with Wilson as a mentor would have been the ideal scenario. However, in HC Mike Tomlin’s view, Wilson, with his experience and a Lombardi Trophy to his name, was the clear choice. Now, though, the dynamics must have shifted due to newer circumstances.

Fields is not only getting the maximum reps but also building chemistry with the receiving corps. Moreover, as analyst Gregg Rosenthal noted in his podcast, Wilson, despite being present at camp today, was moving gingerly due to his injury. The analyst argued that his presence was unnecessary and expressed concern about the veteran QB rushing back from injury.

“Russel Wilson, according to those who were there, wasn’t quite moving a lot. It was more about passes than moving around. So they’re treating that really gingerly, which is going to keep the door cracked open for Justin Fields [and] could affect this whole thing.”

Rosenthal also wondered if Wilson’s presence indicates his uncomfortableness in Fields getting more reps and potentially stealing his spot:

“He’s a veteran, although it’s a new system, and he’s letting Justin Fields get those reps. And I’m sure he’s not feeling that comfortable about that, which is maybe why he’s forcing getting back on the field too early.”

While these are all speculations at this stage, this dynamic is a tale as old as time: one man’s loss is another man’s gain. It will undoubtedly be upsetting for many to see Wilson’s plans go awry, especially given his visible determination to restore his reputation after the disappointing stint in Denver.

That said, the Steelers aren’t only experiencing dark clouds in their QB room but also in their receiver room, having lost promising rookie Roman Wilson to injury.

George Pickens loses complimentary rookie to ankle injury

A few days ago, Steelers’ third-round pick Roman Wilson left camp due to an ankle injury. Addressing the press afterward, HC Mike Tomlin didn’t sound enthusiastic about Wilson’s status, raising concerns for the wide receiver room.

Thus, analyst Nick Shook was quite disappointed with how things turned out, especially considering that he wholeheartedly believes the rookie’s abilities would have meshed well with George Pickens. He said on the podcast:

“It’s a big bummer for me personally because he was one of my favorite picks in this entire draft and especially how he would fit in that Steelers’ receiving corps. I thought he’s a great compliment to George Pickens… He was a sneaky, good receiver at Michigan.”

While the good news is that there is no clarity on the extent of the injury, the bad news is also the same. Two crucial injury blows in the first week of training camp are far from an ideal start for a team that has been aiming to secure some wins in the postseason.

The Steelers are in one of the toughest AFC divisions. Already considered underdogs, a prolonged recovery period for both Russell Wilson and Roman Wilson could very well jeopardize their Super Bowl hopes this season.