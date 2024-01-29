3 Years Ago, Jared Goff Had Revealed the Worst Possible Thing a Rookie Can do, Before Narrating the Differences Between LA & Detroit

After completing five successful seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, Jared Goff made a move to Detroit in 2021 with the goal of uplifting a struggling team. Before starting on his new journey with the Lions, he had a conversation with sports commentator Dan Patrick, where he opened up about the challenges he and fellow rookies encounter in the league.

When on the “Dan Patrick Show“ he was asked about the worst thing a rookie can do, Goff emphasized the importance of punctuality and following veterans’ advice. He pointed out that showing up late not only leads to fines but also signals a lack of professionalism. He stated,

“I mean, it’s a fine. It’s whatever the coach decides to do, but it’s more of a, you know, showing that you’re not really a pro yet. We haven’t had any of that, which has been good. Furthermore, you know, if they ask you to go pick them up some food, you go pick them up some food or something like that.”

Goff also highlighted the unspoken duties of rookies, like picking up food for the veterans, thus stressing on the importance of humility and teamwork. Reflecting on his own rookie experience with the Los Angeles Rams under coach Jeff Fisher, Goff revealed a relatively hazing-free environment, as Fisher discouraged such practices. However, he did share lighthearted instances of running coffee errands for fellow quarterbacks Case Keenum and Sean Mannion.

Moreover, as the conversation shifted to Goff’s transition to becoming the starting quarterback, he acknowledged the need to pay dues and follow instructions until reaching that point. Goff had started seven games in his rookie season and it was a well-known fact that he will be the new face of the Rams for the 2017 season. Goff implied that while he was on his way to becoming the starting QB, he still had to fulfill certain duties as a rookie. The star quarterback emphasized the universal concept of rookies needing to earn their place and respecting the traditions within the league.

In his rookie season, Jared Goff was the second-string quarterback behind former legendary QB Case Keenum and Sean Mannion was the other backup quarterback who entered the league a year earlier than Goff. While Keenum started in 9 games and had a 4-5 record, Goff on the other hand started in 7 games and lost each one of them. However, Goff picked up the pace in the following season and ended his five-year stint with the Rams with a 42-27 winning record.

Jared Goff Breaking Playoff Drought for Rams and Embracing Detroit’s Charm

Before the Los Angeles Rams drafted Jared Goff as the first overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, the team hadn’t made it to the playoffs since the 2004 season. In 2017, Goff played a pivotal role in breaking this long playoff drought, leading the team to the postseason. The Rams reached Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots in 2018 but unfortunately lost the game with a score of 13-3. They made it to the playoffs once again in 2020 but fell short of winning the Super Bowl.

When Dan Patrick asked about the biggest difference between Los Angeles and Detroit, Jared pointed out the unique atmosphere of Detroit, emphasizing the city’s Midwest vibe. The star QB stated,

“There’s obviously more greenery, more lakes which is cool. I’ve lived in California my whole life. So getting to experience this has been really fun for me and really a cool experience.”

He expressed his excitement while mentioning the culinary scene which he found different and enjoyable for him to experience. He went on to share his appreciation for the greenery and abundance of lakes in Detroit, which differed from the California landscape where he had spent his entire life.

When Jared Goff moved to Detroit in 2021, the Rams brought in the former Lions QB Matthew Stafford, who won the Rams a Super Bowl in his first season with them. Despite the change, Detroit has been positive for Goff as well. After playing for two seasons, he came close to achieving his goal of taking the Lions to the Super Bowl in the 2023 season but fell short by three points in the NFC title game against the San Francisco 49ers.