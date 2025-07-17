Not Even 1 Y/O, Deion Sanders Is Looking for a Coach for His Grandson Snow Sanders

Deion Sanders once made one of the greatest quotes in professional sports history. When asked why he spends so much time on his appearance and “swag,” he answered: “When you look good, you feel good, when you feel good, you play good, when you play good, they pay good.” That’s a character right there.

He was so quotable, and his clothes and style were so flashy that you would have kind of expected him to have at least a couple of off-field kerfuffles. But he never did. He’s always been a Godly family man. He never drank alcohol or smoked, or used drugs in his life. He even said that taking painkillers for his recent health issues was a strange experience because he’s so unfamiliar with the phenomenon of being high.

After taking the meds, he said he could see why people could get addicted. He’s truly wholesome as they come. And now that his little family is growing, we’re seeing more and more evidence of that.

Deion’s eldest daughter, Deiondra, from his first marriage, is now 33. She’s the first to give Coach Prime a grandkid: a son named Snow. Needless to say, Neon Deion is wasting no time getting Snow set up for success.

“We need [a] swim coach and lessons in Canton, Texas ASAP. Contact @deiondrasanders DM please be straight up,” Prime wrote on his IG story, accompanied by a picture of his grandson.

Deion Sanders wants a swim coach for his grandson pic.twitter.com/MHLvG93b71 — Depressed Eagles Fan (@nfl_rocky) July 17, 2025

Deiondra and her fiancé, R&B star Jacquees, welcomed Snow into the world on August 9 of last year. Sanders has been beyond excited to be a first-time grandfather, even building Snow his own personal playground on his property.

“Lord thank you for my DAUGHTER @deiondrasanders for blessing me with my grandson SNOW. God you are incredible. I only know how to be a blessing so SNOW got it coming. I Love him like he’s mine! He’s cutting into [Shilo’s] Trust fund,” Deion shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @COACHPRIME (@deionsanders)

No doubt, these messages serve two purposes for the family-minded Deion Sanders: first, to celebrate his daughter for making the family bigger by one. And second, to subtly pressure the rest of his five-kid brood (eldest son Deion Jr., 31, Shilo, 25, Shedeur, 23, and Shelomi, 21) to bring him more grandchildren.

It was also hilarious to note that his eldest son by his second wife, Pilar, caught a couple of strays in the process. Shilo has lived in the shadows of his father and younger brother for some time, so he’ll surely have a good sense of humor about it.

Coach Prime better soak up all the time he can with Snow now, because he will be bringing his Colorado Buffaloes charges back to practice shortly, with Team Practice likely to begin in early August. Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders heads to the Cleveland Browns training camp on July 18, and Shilo will report on the 21st for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers camp. Summer family time is almost over.