Brittany Mahomes, the dynamic and accomplished wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is capturing hearts and headlines with her dazzling debut in the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Brittany, who rocked it on the soccer field both in college and as a pro, has now totally wowed everyone by stepping into the glam world of high-fashion modeling. It’s amazing to see her switch gears, showing off just how multi-talented and determined she is.

The photoshoot took place in a dreamy spot called San Pedro Ambergris Caye in Belize, which really speaks about Brittany’s journey from growing up all about sports in Tyler, Texas, to now being featured in one of the biggest fashion magazines out there. “I never, in my wildest dreams, thought this would happen,” Brittany shared with Sports Illustrated, expressing her gratitude and excitement for the opportunity to join the ranks of Sports Illustrated swimsuit models.

At 28, Brittany’s not just turning heads with how stunning she looks; she’s also a mom to two kids and is pretty much a regular at Chiefs games. She’s seen hanging out with celebrities like Taylor Swift, which just goes to show how much of an impact she’s making both in and out of the sports world.

