“Wasn’t the Most Talented Guy”: JJ McCarthy Unlocks Tom Brady’s Past Struggles Before His NFL Career

Michigan quarterback and reigning national champion JJ McCarthy emerged as the wildcard in this year’s NFL Draft. His stock skyrocketed in the weeks leading up to the selection day after initially being overlooked as a first-round prospect. However, the anticipation came to a climax after the Minnesota Vikings traded up one slot and picked the former Wolverines shot caller 10th overall. And right before that grand moment, the NFL prospect detailed a few early struggles of legendary quarterback Tom Brady, which served as motivation for his own aspirations in the big league.

During a recent interview with Vikings Entertainment Network’s Tatum Everett at the TCO Performance Center, new Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy opened up about his football influences. When asked about players he admires and models his game after, McCarthy didn’t hesitate to name the seven-time Super Bowl winner, Tom Brady.

“Growing up, it was always Tom Brady because he wasn’t the fastest guy, he wasn’t the strongest guy, he wasn’t the most talented guy, and growing up, that was me.” JJ McCarthy shared.

McCarthy also admired Brady’s ability to dissect defenses, his attention to detail, and his unmatched leadership. The qualities he strives to emulate in his own playing style and mentality. McCarthy further revealed that he shares a “great relationship” with the ex-Patriots man.

Notably, Brady gave JJ McCarthy his endorsement a month prior to the draft, signaling his confidence in the young quarterback’s abilities. Moreover, following Michigan’s triumphant victory over Alabama in the Rose Bowl, then Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh boldly proclaimed, “JJ McCarthy is the greatest quarterback in Michigan’s college football history,” as per ESPN,

The declaration received a resounding nod from Brady himself, who took to Instagram to express his unwavering support for McCarthy with a simple yet emphatic message: “Go Blue!!! No Doubt!!!”

JJ McCarthy Shares His Best Memories From NFL Draft Day

Undoubtedly, one of JJ McCarthy’s most cherished memories from the NFL Draft Day was receiving a phone call from the Minnesota Vikings front office just before they officially announced his name for the 10th overall pick. The words of encouragement from Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell were a defining moment, transforming McCarthy’s lifelong dream into a tangible reality.

Amidst the excitement, McCarthy also received heartfelt congratulations from sports icons such as NHL legend Wayne Gretzky and NFL legend Peyton Manning.

During the same interview, McCarthy shared his overwhelming experience of receiving a message from the former Colts QB after the draft. The mere thought of Manning reaching out to him, especially at such a monumental moment in his football career, left McCarthy feeling humbled and grateful.

“Just hearing his words of advice were invaluable.” McCarthy expressed. “All those guys, they cheer and root for the next generation and he (Peyton) knows the great system that I’m in, the great opportunities I have to develop. And yeah, he’s really excited.”

McCarthy’s arrival in Minnesota presents a promising scenario, possibly the best landing spot for any quarterback drafted on Thursday night. The Vikings boast a formidable arsenal of offensive weapons, including standout receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

They acquired running back Aaron Jones in free agency and anticipate the return of tight end T.J. Hockenson from a knee injury early in the 2024 season. Moreover, he has Kevin O’Connell, one of the league’s brightest young play-callers, at his disposal, setting the stage for a dynamic offensive scheme.