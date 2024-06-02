“AFC Goes Through Kansas City”: Analyst Credits Patrick Mahomes & Andy Reid as Chiefs Eye History

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have beaten the narratives against them over the past years. And this season, they approach their three-peat goal. The Andy Reid and Mahomes duo has been vital for the team’s success thus far and will be necessary for future successes as well.

With them moving towards their new goal, Greg Olsen and Rich Eisen took to the Rich Eisen Show to discuss Mahomes and Andy Reid’s impact on the team. The duo also spoke about the future of the Chiefs’ offense and the changes that might occur in it this season. Olsen credited the coach-QB duo as he laid out the Chiefs’ future,

“As long as Mahomes is there, as long as Andy Reid is there as long as Kelce’s there, and as long as that defense stays young and active and Spagnuolo is blitzing guys from all over the place. Come next year in the AFC, it doesn’t matter who the fun team is, when it comes down until proven otherwise, the AFC goes through Kansas City.”

Andy Reid and Mahomes have played in the success of the Chiefs. The two have gone on to surpass expectations and bring home two Lombardi trophies for two consecutive years without forming a super team. Furthermore, the team has constantly rebuffed the narratives against them with their performance. With their style of playing, the Chiefs have dominated their conference and Olsen believes that they will do so this year as well.

Since they traded away Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs have been wrongfully underestimated. People have been speaking about how there is too much reliance on Travis Kelce and too many expectations on Mahomes. However, the presence of a few key players and coaches has made the Chiefs an unstoppable force. The key players in the Chiefs unit have held together the team, even when everything else became unreliable.

The Chiefs have cultivated a young and active defense that helps the team maintain the equilibrium they need to dominate. However, with the upcoming season in sight, the concerning area for the Chiefs is definitely becoming their receiving skills as a team.

Who is Patrick Mahomes Throwing To?

With the offense evolving and the roster expanding and last season’s offensive blunders, Mahomes’ potential targets on the field have become a huge point of debate. From a skill-based point of view, the Chiefs have a perfect QB-WR duo between Mahomes and Rashee Rice.

However, Rice has his own set of issues. With his legal troubles and his uncertain future in the NFL, the Chiefs might end up losing an effective duo. Furthermore, the other options the Chiefs have are veteran WR Hollywood Brown and their recent draftee, Xavier Worthy.

Additionally, another target that Mahomes has regular success with is Travis Kelce. Among the three targets, the Chiefs can manage a strong core team. However, if Rice cannot return to the Chiefs, then the team is going to have to figure out a way to compensate for the lack of explosiveness Rice brought.

While the Chiefs do have a receiver dilemma, the team has showcased their grit and strength in the absence of a starting receiver. And with the schedule they have coming up, Chiefs fans are in store for some brilliantly competitive football next season.