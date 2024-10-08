“Pay The Man”: Cam Newton Explains Why Stephen A. Smith Deserves ESPN’s $100 Million Deal

On left- Stephen A. Smith and on right- Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton. Credit- USA Today Network and Imagn Images

With his powerful insights into sports like the NBA and NFL and his veteran status as an analyst, Stephen A. Smith is sitting on top of the sports media world. And now he’s looking to secure a hefty bag for his talents, and Cam Newton thinks he deserves every penny he is asking for.

The sportscaster is seeking a $100 million deal from ESPN, and Newton thinks the broadcasting giant needs to “pay the man.”

On the latest episode of the 4th&1 podcast, the former MVP backed Smith, pointing out that he has earned the right to be in the position to negotiate and dictate the terms of his contract.

“This is truth and he ain’t being disrespectful. He’s speaking facts. Name me another polarizing figure in sports talk than Stephen A Smith. Pay the man. and stop acting like he ain’t who he is.”

Stephen A. Smith recently addressed speculation regarding his ESPN contract renewal and the rumored $100 million request for five years. He emphasized the importance of considering the broader market, saying, “Pay attention to the industry, see what people are getting paid, see how much money they’re making and what they’re bringing to the table”

He also threw shade on Dak and his $240 million deal, pointing out his 2 playoffs win and then stating that, unlike the Cowboys QB, he’s been at the top of his field for the past 12 years.

It seems that Smith knows what he’s worth and he isn’t going to apologize for it. Newton believes that Smith has evolved with the sports and media landscape and that fans are now seeing a different version of the famed broadcaster.

Cam Newton gushes about Stephen A’s on-air persona

Newton highlighted the new version of Stephen A. Smith that’s emerging for listeners. He highlighted that the ESPN analyst’s new podcast offers something more authentic, delivering content directly to the audience—unfiltered and real—after years of the same polished, scripted material from major media outlets.

“At the end of the day, I’m seeing a different version of Stephen A. and I can appreciate this. I’m seeing a different version of Stephen A. being that he has his podcast. For so long we haven’t been able to go directly to consumers. It has a linear, polished television scripted.”

Smith has always been unapologetically outspoken, never shying away from sharing his opinions—even when it’s drawn criticism or gotten him into trouble in the past.

But that same boldness is exactly what has driven the views ESPN craves. Given how Pat McAfee’s lucrative 5-year, $85 million contract has shifted the market, Smith deserves what he’s asking for.

So far, Stephen A. has been nothing but professional, steering clear of controversy. ESPN’s top executives love him, as he consistently delivers strong ratings. He’s been a loyal “yes man” for the network, but will that make him ESPN’s first $100 million man?