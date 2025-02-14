mobile app bar

“Drinking Lots Of Water”: Eagles LB Zack Baun Gets Honest About How He Is Preparing For the Super Bowl Parade

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) during a press conference in advance of Super Bowl LIX at New Orleans Marriott.

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) during a press conference in advance of Super Bowl LIX at New Orleans Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

As the excitement builds in Philadelphia following the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX victory, the day every fan has been waiting for has arrived—the championship parade. With nearly a million fans expected to turn out, it promises to be an unforgettable spectacle. While city officials prepare for the event by shutting down schools and offices, Eagles LB Zack Baun is doing his bit, too—by staying hydrated.

Ahead of the much-anticipated parade, Zack Baun, alongside teammates Oren Burks, Cooper DeJean and CJ Gardner-Johnson, marked their presence at the Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. Naturally, the Eagles crew stole the spotlight.

Seizing the moment, the NBA media team interviewed the players. When asked about his preparation for the upcoming Super Bowl parade, Baun gave a hilarious response.

“I’m drinking lots of water, staying hydrated and eating right, just preparing my body for what it’s about to go through,” said the Eagles Linebacker.

Philly fans unsurprisingly loved the energy Baun showed in his response. Like the Linebacker, the Eagles fans are expecting nothing less than a vibrant celebration filled with happiness, laughter, and even alcohol during the Super Bowl parade.

One Eagles fan added to Baun’s take by hilariously revealing that they are also stocking up on IV drips for the parade.

Others, meanwhile, still couldn’t get over Zack Baun’s insane interception against Patrick Mahomes at Super Bowl LIX. For those out of context, the Chiefs QB in the final two minutes of the second quarter evaded the press and almost delivered a dime to Hollywood Brown, but Zack Baun had different plans. The Linebacker miraculously entered the frame with a diving effort as he caught Mahomes’ tracer bullet with a single outstretched arm.

Safe to say, Philly fans are set to have an unforgettable experience at the parade. And so will the Eagles’ players.

Post Edited By:Karthik Raman

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Share this article

Don’t miss these