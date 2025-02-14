“Drinking Lots Of Water”: Eagles LB Zack Baun Gets Honest About How He Is Preparing For the Super Bowl Parade

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) during a press conference in advance of Super Bowl LIX at New Orleans Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

As the excitement builds in Philadelphia following the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX victory, the day every fan has been waiting for has arrived—the championship parade. With nearly a million fans expected to turn out, it promises to be an unforgettable spectacle. While city officials prepare for the event by shutting down schools and offices, Eagles LB Zack Baun is doing his bit, too—by staying hydrated.

Ahead of the much-anticipated parade, Zack Baun, alongside teammates Oren Burks, Cooper DeJean and CJ Gardner-Johnson, marked their presence at the Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. Naturally, the Eagles crew stole the spotlight.

Seizing the moment, the NBA media team interviewed the players. When asked about his preparation for the upcoming Super Bowl parade, Baun gave a hilarious response.

“I’m drinking lots of water, staying hydrated and eating right, just preparing my body for what it’s about to go through,” said the Eagles Linebacker.

Philly fans unsurprisingly loved the energy Baun showed in his response. Like the Linebacker, the Eagles fans are expecting nothing less than a vibrant celebration filled with happiness, laughter, and even alcohol during the Super Bowl parade.

One Eagles fan added to Baun’s take by hilariously revealing that they are also stocking up on IV drips for the parade.

Others, meanwhile, still couldn’t get over Zack Baun’s insane interception against Patrick Mahomes at Super Bowl LIX. For those out of context, the Chiefs QB in the final two minutes of the second quarter evaded the press and almost delivered a dime to Hollywood Brown, but Zack Baun had different plans. The Linebacker miraculously entered the frame with a diving effort as he caught Mahomes’ tracer bullet with a single outstretched arm.

Safe to say, Philly fans are set to have an unforgettable experience at the parade. And so will the Eagles’ players.