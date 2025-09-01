“Bro Caught CTE From Tua”: Dolphins RB De’Von Achane’s Weird IG Live Baffles Fans (Video)

Aug 17, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; from left: Miami Dolphins tight end Julian Hill (89), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10), running back De’Von Achane (28), and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) look on from the field before a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

De’Von Achane played just 11 games as a rookie in 2023, but the Texas speed demon out of A&M still made his presence felt. He saw only 103 carries due to injury and a backfield split with veteran Raheem Mostert, but he still averaged 7.8 yards per carry, a single-season NFL record for a player with 100+ carries.

That earned Achane the lead role in the Miami Dolphins backfield in 2024, taking 203 carries for 907 yards. Still a solid 4.5 yards a tote, but far less exciting and efficient than he had been as a rookie. He will once again have the lion’s share of the backfield touches and snaps in 2025.

Though he has been dealing with a calf injury that kept him out of practice and the final two preseason games, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier confirmed that Achane will be good to go for Week 1. A few days after Grier’s report, Achane hopped onto an Instagram Live video to seemingly give fans an update or at least interact with them. Instead, he came on just to do… nothing at all.

In one of the strangest social media moves from an NFL player, Achane simply logged onto his Instagram, started up a live stream, and just sat there staring at the screen. Not doing or saying anything. Whether he did it for a laugh or to simply show how locked in he is, it was hilarious.

“Bro caught cte from Tua,” one fan joked. “This is 100% why he wears a guardian cap lol,” said another.

“Lmao, I think it is obvious he is playing games and didn’t mean to go live. He does look insane tho,” reasoned another.

Wild: Dolphins star RB De’Von Achane went live on Instagram and just sat there 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8xgFSBy8yI — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 1, 2025

Others who drafted Achane in their fantasy football leagues were more worried about what this strange behavior could mean for them. “Better not be having a crisis — he’s RB1 in my dynasty,” one. worried manager penned

We think the most likely scenario is that Achane opened up the IG live stream by accident while he was playing a video game on that computer, as it seems like his eyes are following something on the screen. Either way, we don’t think this is really anything to worry about.

Achane will be healthy and hungry, and ready to go in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts. And the speedy running back will be out to prove the doubters wrong, along with the rest of his Dolphins teammates: they don’t have many believers going into the 2025 campaign. They are being viewed so poorly that they are actually underdogs in Week 1 against a Daniel Jones-led team. Ouch.